Credit Suisse appoints Crystal sustainability chief as Drew to depart - memo

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has appointed wealth management executive Emma Crystal as the firm’s new chief sustainability officer, replacing Marisa Drew, who leaves after more than 18 years at the bank, a memo to staff seen by Reuters showed.

Crystal, who currently leads the International Wealth Management business for Northern & Western Europe, will start in the new role on April 1 and report directly to Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein, the memo said.

A spokesman for Credit Suisse confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)