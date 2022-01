“Hi, I’m Bunny.” As the smiling teenager with bubblegum pink hair smiles sweetly, waving at the camera, you’d be forgiven for thinking, for the first couple of seconds, that there’s no real reason why the video is anything remarkable. But then you meet Z. And then Oliver: followed closely by Ben, Ophelia, Malakai, Echo and various other individuals with their own pronouns, styles, accents, and mannerisms. What caused this introduction video to rack up millions of views in September was the fact that all these individuals seemed to share the same body. This is because, according to the person behind that TikTok, they have dissociative identity disorder (DID), previously known as “multiple personalities disorder.”

