Jonathan Gannon Set To Interview With Texans, Broncos, Vikings

 6 days ago

With the Philadelphia Eagles eliminated from the playoffs, Jonathan Gannon has...

49ers DC Demeco Ryans Set To Interview With Vikings & Raiders

Adam Schefter reports that 49ers DC Demeco Ryans will interview with the Vikings on Sunday for their vacant head coaching spot, followed by an interview with the Raiders. Ryans, 37, is a former second-round pick of the Texans back in 2006. He spent six years in Texans before he was traded to the Eagles in 2012.
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On The Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
NFL
Sports
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Cutting Veteran Running Back

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut a veteran running back to open up a roster spot ahead of Sunday’s Divisional Round game. The Bucs advanced to the Divisional Round this weekend by beating the Eagles last Sunday afternoon. Now, they have a date with the Los Angeles Rams, who may have had the most dominant playoff performance of the Wild Card round.
NFL
The Spun

Randy Moss Has Bold Comment About Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will square off for the second straight postseason, as the Bills and Chiefs are set to kickoff this Sunday night. Last year, the Chiefs defeated the Bills in the AFC Championship. Mahomes had 325 passing yards and three touchdowns in that game. The Bills avenged...
NFL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Arch Manning News

On Friday night, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning had the best college football coach in the country – and his top assistants – at his high school basketball game. Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is also a star on the hardwood. Alabama coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Shoots Down 1 Possibility For His Future

Saturday night’s divisional round loss could very well have been the Aaron Rodgers final game as a Green Bay Packer. With a number of players headed for free agency, the future of the Packers remains very much up in the air. But according to the three-time MVP, he’s not...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth’s Performance Sunday

Having Sunday Night Football in the early afternoon may feel unfamiliar to most NFL fans. But one familiar thing is Cris Collinsworth and his color commentary that they all seem to despise. Collinsworth and Al Michaels have the call for today’s big Rams-Bucs game in the Divisional Round. The winner...
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Aaron Rodgers Showed His True Colors

Never mind the special teams blowing the game, a predictable outcome for anyone who watched a single minute of Green Bay Packers football this year. Set aside the solid defensive performance from a unit that didn’t give up a single offensive touchdown to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night. Ignore the fact that Mo Drayton only fielded 10 players against what would be the game-winning field goal. Disregard the stellar receiving performances from Davante Adams and Aaron Jones, the only players besides Dominique Dafney with more than one target. (Dafney had two.)
NFL
The Spun

Mike Vrabel’s Comment On Ryan Tannehill Is Going Viral

Mike Vrabel refused to throw his quarterback under the bus following the Tennessee Titans’ embarrassing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday afternoon. Ryan Tannehill, the 33-year-old veteran, was awful in the Titans’ 19-16 loss to the Bengals. He threw three picks during the outing, two of which led to field goals by Cincinnati.
NFL

