Cane and Coconut coming to Park View?

Crypto Street According to the Tampa Bay Times, Crypto Street Restaurant owner Ricardo Varona opened the restaurant to do something unexpected. Crypto Street Restaurant’s menu is jam-packed with American and Cuban dishes named after the digital currency like “Crypto Cuban,”, “Blockchain Club,” “Dogedog,” and the “Bitcoinana Split.” The restaurant said it finally accepted its first Bitcoin transaction back in November. “Our first Bitcoin transaction accepted & processed! Thank you for coming in and leading the path for payment with crypto currency!,” said a Facebook post. 309 Coronado Dr., Clearwater Beach. cryptostreetrestaurant.
