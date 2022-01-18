Cane and Coconut coming to Park View?

A farmer in the New Forest has pleaded with dog walkers to clean up after their pets after his cattle lost half of their calves due to contaminated grass.Tom Gould cares owns about 40 cows near the Hampshire town of Ringwood and says half of miscarried their calves after being infected with neosperosis, a disease caused by a parasite spread through dog faeces.Mr Gould said the impact on his herd will damage his business and urged pet-owners to clean up after their dogs.He told ITV Meridian: “We are probably not going to be able to enter any heifers as replacements...

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO