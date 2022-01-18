ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Badgers rise to #8 in the latest college basketball rankings

 3 days ago

The Wisconsin Badgers improved in the AP and Coaches' Poll to #8 in the nation. The Badgers are amid a 6-game win streak, which includes impressive wins over #3 Purdue and #16 Ohio State.

The Badgers are led by National Player of the Year frontrunner Johnny Davis. Davis flashed his immense potential during a solid freshman campaign, and now, that potential is on full display during his sophomore season. Davis and the Badgers have been a surprising team, and they will look to keep momentum rolling and add to their winning streak.

