The NFL has fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians $50,000 for his actions during Sunday’s playoff game versus Philadelphia. Arians “struck” Buccaneers safety Andrew Adams in an attempt to get Adams from dragging opposing players off of a pile. The actions were not viewed as malicious but the NFL apparently disagrees. We’ll refer to our article put up by Ray Kennedy as far as our thoughts on this go. You can read it here.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO