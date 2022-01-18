ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is your best friend America's Hero Dog?

By From staff reports
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. — American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, has announced the official start of the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards campaign. The 12th annual, yearlong campaign seeks to identify and honor the best of our best friends and will culminate this fall with the “American Humane Hero Dog Awards” gala on Nov. 11 in Palm Beach. The event reaches and is eagerly followed by millions of animal lovers around the world every year.

Dog owners across the country are invited to visit www.herodogawards.org and nominate their heroic hound in one of seven categories. This fall, the top dog in each category will appear at the star-studded, red-carpet awards gala, and one of the seven will be named the American Hero Dog of the year — the most prestigious honor a canine can receive.

The seven categories for 2022 are Law Enforcement and Detection Dogs, Military Dogs, Therapy Dogs, Service Dogs, Shelter Dogs, Search and Rescue Dogs, and Guide/Hearing Dogs. Following the nomination period, which ends on March 16, 21 semifinalists (the top three in each category) will be chosen in a first round of voting by the public. The second round, featuring a combination of public and celebrity judge voting, will narrow the field to seven category finalists, who will then vie, through a final round of public and celebrity judge voting, for the title of 2022 American Hero Dog.

During the past dozen years, Americans have cast millions of votes for thousands of dogs, all seeking the coveted title of American Hero Dog. The program draws the support and participation of top celebrity dog lovers from all over the world. Hosts, judges, award presenters and entertainment acts have included Vivica A. Fox, Jay Leno, Billy Crystal, Betty White, Ariel Winter, Rebecca Romijn, Faithe Herman, Marcus Scribner, Dean Cain, Katharine McPhee, Shannen Doherty, Whoopi Goldberg, Denise Richards, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Chelsea Handler, Martin Short, Jewel, Wilson Phillips, Carson Kressley, Miranda Lambert, Pauley Perrette, Kristin Chenoweth, Naomi Judd, Eric Stonestreet, Fred Willard, Danica McKellar and many, many more.

“Whether they protect us on the battlefield, help us with medical challenges, or just lighten our spirits with an enthusiastic kiss after a hard day, dogs save and improve our lives every day,” American Humane President and CEO Robin Ganzert said in a news release. “The American Humane Hero Dog Awards is our way of saluting our best friends, and we invite every dog lover to take a few minutes to recognize the love, skill and loyalty these remarkable animals show us every day by nominating their canine companion now at www.HeroDogAwards.org.”

Key dates for the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards contest include:

♦ Nominations: Jan. 13-March 16;

♦ 1st Round Voting: March 30-May 12;

♦ 2nd Round Voting: June 2-July 22;

♦ 3rd Round Voting: Aug. 5-Sept. 13;

Hero Dog Awards gala: Coming this fall

All rounds open and close at midnight Pacific Time.

More information about the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards, including complete contest rules and entry information, can be obtained by visiting www.herodogawards.org. More information on sponsorship opportunities is available by emailing Laura Wright at LauraW@AmericanHumane.org or by calling (800) 227-4645.

American Humane is the country’s first national humane organization, founded in 1877. For more information, visit www.americanhumane.org.

Community Policy