The strongest resistance is present at $18.7. Uniswap trades at $14.07 as of now. Uniswap price analysis reveals that the market is currently following a massive downwards trend below the $14.5 mark and is likely to decline even further. UNI/USD experienced a significant decline following its rise to the $16 mark on January 20, 2022, where the price went from $15.08 to $16.2. However, the cryptocurrency could not maintain its value and fell and fell into a flash crash which depreciated the cost significantly to a fleeting $14.4. On January 21, 2022, the price is experiencing further decline, showing solid bearish momentum; currently, the price of UNI is available at $14.07.

