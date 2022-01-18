Halifax Humane Society's Pets of the Week for Jan. 20

A few months ago, Europa came to Liberty Humane Society (LHS) with her five puppies and another adult dog. They lived in a windowless basement without any food or water. Europa struggled to nourish the litter of pups given her situation. Thanks to a few compassionate and concerned neighbors who saw these dogs’ unfortunate situation, called Animal Control, and the dogs were brought to safety. Immediately, LHS provided the dogs with medical care and set up an intervention plan to ensure the success of the two adult dogs and the puppies. Europa’s puppies were given the proper socialization needed to set them up for success, and they thrived in LHS’s care. The puppies are now all living in loving, responsible homes. In addition, the adult male dog named Beetle Juice also found himself in an experienced home. Now, Europa is still awaiting her new home to live the best life with the loving family she deserves, and we hope you can help share this story to help us find her new home!

PETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO