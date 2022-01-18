ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, CO

12 guinea pigs survive Colorado’s Marshall Fire and days in freezing temperatures

By Courtney Fromm, Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FTEBh_0dohCB1200

SUPERIOR, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A Colorado homeowner, who wishes to remain anonymous after a tough time following the Marshall Fire , is thankful all of her guinea pigs survived.

“I was just ill that I left them behind,” the homeowner said.

She has 10 guinea pigs of her own and happened to be taking care of two others for a friend the day of the fire.

Volunteer bloodhounds hoping to provide hope, closure for Marshall Fire pet owners

She said she was just about to leave for the grocery store when she saw smoke. Moments later, someone from Boulder County Sheriff’s Office banged on her door and told her to evacuate right away.

“I felt so sick inside for days. There was nothing I could do. I’m the worst pet parent ever,” the homeowner said.

She was able to grab one of the guinea pigs and flee. She drove straight to Fort Collins, Colorado, to the home of her friend Natalie Riggs, who also runs Cavies and Canines Animal Rescue. The homeowner had adopted a few of her guinea pigs from the rescue.

“I was just kind of known as the crazy guinea pig lady,” Riggs said.

It wasn’t until Saturday afternoon that the homeowner learned from her neighbor that her home survived by just feet. The fire burned right up to her back fence. She said that right away she headed back to Superior, as she didn’t know the status of her animals, especially with heavy snow and cold temperatures and no electricity.

She said once she got to her neighborhood, it was blocked off and she wasn’t allowed in.

“’I said, ‘Please, oh please, I need to care for the animals who haven’t had food or water for several days,’” the homeowner said.

But due to safety concerns, she was turned away. She let Riggs know, and Riggs started making calls to Boulder Animal Control, other rescues and emergency services.

Family picture found in Marshall Fire; donation store searching for family it belongs to

“We were talking what would be worse for them if they burn to death or freeze to death? Just very morbid conversations,” Riggs said.

She even had a veterinarian on standby and with a few strings pulled, a foster through her rescue was able to get into the Superior home.

“By some miracle, they were all alive,” Riggs said.

The “piggies,” as Riggs calls them, were transferred to her home, where they will stay until the homeowner can get back into her house permanently.

The homeowner is staying in a hotel in Fort Collins. Right now, her home has soot from the smoke in her home’s vent system and insulation. She doesn’t expect to get back in for at least another month, if not longer.

If you’d like to make a donation or are looking to adopt, you can find more information here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
Boulder County, CO
Lifestyle
Superior, CO
Pets & Animals
City
Superior, CO
Superior, CO
Lifestyle
City
Fort Collins, CO
Boulder County, CO
Government
Boulder County, CO
Pets & Animals
State
Colorado State
Superior, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinea Pigs#Kdvr#Boulder Animal Control
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WAVY News 10

Suffolk preparing roads ahead of snow and winter weather

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As snow and winter weather approach the city of Suffolk, officials are monitoring the latest Hampton Roads snow forecast and preparing storm operations. City officials, in coordination with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and National Weather Service, are working to monitor the weather forecast. Starting Thursday, public works began 24-hour operations […]
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy