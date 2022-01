While Kyrie Irving's tenure with the Cleveland Cavaliers did not end pretty, it did include the city's only NBA championship. Irving obviously played a huge role in that 2016 title, averaging 27.1 PPG on 47/41/94 shooting splits in those seven games against the 73-9 Golden State Warriors. Kyrie also hit the dagger three in Game 7, which will forever remain one of the most iconic shots in NBA history. Despite all of this, some Cleveland fans choose to dislike Kyrie for his decision to leave, rather than appreciating him for the success he helped generate. This was on full display during Brooklyn's trip to Cleveland on Monday.

