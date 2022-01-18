ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Media mogul Byron Allen's firm inks multi-year cloud deal with Google

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uaO1Y_0dohBTcf00

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Media entrepreneur Byron Allen's Allen Media Group (AMG) struck a multi-year deal with Google Cloud on Tuesday, through which the Alphabet Inc-owned (GOOGL.O) company will provide cloud services to the entertainment firm.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Media companies are increasingly signing up cloud partners for hosting content and analytics to get a bird's-eye view of content metrics across platforms.

Google Cloud provides services to a host of media clients, including Comcast Corp-owned media group Sky and Major League Baseball.

Through the deal, AMG said it would double down on its streaming service offerings to audiences worldwide and push its content on YouTube TV.

AMG runs ten cable TV networks such as The Weather Channel and Entertainment Studios, its movie production unit.

Meanwhile, the company's top boss Byron Allen is currently pursuing a bid to acquire U.S. regional TV operator Tegna Inc . read more

Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Discovery Mulls Different Upfront Concepts as WarnerMedia Merger Looms

Like other big media companies, Discovery is getting ready to put out a big “upfront” presentation in mid May, part of an annual bid by TV giants to win ad dollars from Madison Avenue. Unlike many of its rivals, however, Discovery isn’t entirely certain what it will have to discuss. Executives at the company, which is slated to take over WarnerMedia sometime in the first half of this year, are considering which of two different types of scenarios they may have to face, according to two people familiar with the matter. There’s the obvious one: WarnerMedia and Discovery would each hold...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Longtime Warner Bros. Communications Exec Scott Rowe Launches PR Firm

Veteran Warner Bros. communications and marketing executive Scott Rowe has set up a new shop. Rowe, who departed the studio last year after a 27-year run, has announced the launch of SRowe2000 Media where he’ll provide global clients across all industries with strategic communication, public relations, crisis communications, and social media counsel and execution. He’s already at work with a number of clients in various industries including Premiere Digital, NATPE and a soon-to-be-announced tech start-up. He’s also currently serving as a PR consultant to Eric Strong for his bid for L.A. County Sheriff. The launch announcement finds Rowe in a new role...
BUSINESS
Ledger-Enquirer

Can Google Disrupt Amazon and Microsoft’s Cloud Dominance?

It's not as glamorous as virtual reality, but it's a big money-making tech industry. Cloud infrastructure keeps growing thanks to a period of massive digital transformations occurring for enterprises all over the world. Benefits include significant cost savings, scalability, increased security, unlimited data storage capacity, reduced environmental impacts, and more,...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Allen
The Hollywood Reporter

Nas, Google, Andreessen Horowitz Invest in African Mobile Games Publisher Carry1st in $20M Round

African mobile games publisher Carry1st has raised $20 million in a financing round led by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, with participation from such big names as Nas, Google and Riot Games. As part of Andreessen Horowitz’s first investment in a company headquartered in Africa, partners David Haber and Jonathan Lai will join the board of Cape Town, South Africa-based Carry1st, whose games include SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off from studio Tilting Point. Game developer Sky Mavis, play-to-earn gaming guild Yield Guild Games, investment firm Avenir and the founders of Chipper Cash also participated in the capital injection. “In addition, investors from Carry1st’s May...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Samba TV Installs Roku Vet Dallas Lawrence As Head Of Communications And Brand

Dallas Lawrence, a veteran of tech and politics who most recently had a senior-level stint at Roku, has joined Samba TV as SVP and head of communications and brand. Samba is an advertising and analytics firm known for its insights into smart-TV viewing. The company is among several emerging players looking to champion a new universal currency in order to enable the buying and selling of ads in the streaming era. At Roku, Lawrence steered communications for the company’s platform business. Central to that part of the company is the Roku Channel, a hub largely devoted to free streaming services, aggregated via...
BUSINESS
tvtechnology.com

Allen Media Group, Google Ink a Major Tech, Carriage Deal

LOS ANGELES & SUNNYVALE, Calif.—Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) and Google have announced a new multi-year and multi-platform agreement that will help AMG expand and improve its digital operations with technologies from Google Cloud and give AMG networks additional carriage on YouTube TV. As part of the...
SUNNYVALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Cloud#Media Mogul#Allen Media Group#Amg#Alphabet Inc#Comcast Corp#Sky#Major League Baseball#Tegna Inc
Radio Business Report

Allen Media, Good Karma Deals Tops for TV, Radio In December

What was the deal-making market like in December 2021 for the entire media and telecommunications sector?. S&P Global Market Intelligence crunched the numbers. And, of the top deals announced in the final month of 2021, an Allen Media Group transaction and a radio transaction involving Craig Karmazin-led Good Karma Brands are among the biggest.
MARKETS
investing.com

Hemisphere Media Group Networks Announce Multi-Year Agreement With fuboTV

Investing.com — Fubotv Inc (NYSE: FUBO ) shares rose 1.15% after Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ: HMTV ) struck a multi-year carriage agreement with fuboTV. The streaming service's partnership with Hemisphere is said to provide subscribers access to all five of Hemisphere's cable networks, which serves the U.S. Latino market. In addition, subscribers will be given access to Hemisphere's other content, including entertainment and news from Puerto Rico, films from Mexico, Latin America, Spain, and the Caribbean, sports programming, and critical news.
BUSINESS
insideradio.com

Byron Allen On Advertisers' Promises To Invest In Black-Owned Media: ‘They’re All Behind And They’re All Guilty.’

Nearly a year after Inside Radio first reported on Entertainment Studios/Allen Media Group CEO Byron Allen's campaign demanding major ad brands such as General Motors and McDonald's shift more of their budgets to Black-owned media, there's been some significant movement in that direction, but not enough, according to Allen. “They’re...
ECONOMY
scmagazine.com

Three takeaways from Google Cloud’s acquisition of Siemplify

Starting the New Year off with a bang, Google Cloud last week announced its acquisition of Siemplify, a leading Israeli security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) provider. On the surface, the acquisition appears straightforward. With Siemplify, Google Cloud can deliver a modern threat management stack that Sunil Potti, vice president and general manager of Google Cloud Security, says will help security analysts solve complex incidents in an easy-to-use way.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alphabet
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
pymnts

Google, Big Tech Firms Face New EU Regulations This Year

As the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) seeks to end Google’s alleged monopoly of the search and ad sector with a lawsuit, Germany’s antitrust watchdog has initiated new steps to regulate the tech giant. Bundeskartellamt, the German antitrust regulator, has ruled that Google, a division of Alphabet Inc.,...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Byron Allen Hires Shaun Williams As Chief Financial Officer Of Newly Formed Allen Media Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group said Friday that it has hired Shaun Williams to the newly created position of Chief Financial Officer of Allen Media Studios. Williams will oversee financial planning, accounting and business analysis for AMG’s newly named production division that encompasses all AMG TV, motion picture, digital and streaming content production and distribution. Williams will be based at the AMG headquarters in Los Angeles. “I am beyond thrilled to join Byron Allen and his outstanding team at Allen Media Group at such a pivotal time in our industry,” Williams said. “Mr. Allen has amassed an unparalleled collection of assets which...
BUSINESS
NewsTimes

Apple, Skydance Media Sign Multi-Year Live Action Film Deal

Skydance Media, the maker of “The Tomorrow War” and “Mission: Impossible,” will develop and produce a slate of live action films as part of a new multi-year pact with Apple Original Films. The move between the production company and the tech giant has been rumored for...
MOVIES
Seekingalpha.com

Ouster in multi-year lidar pact with autonomous delivery firm Serve Robotics

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) has signed a strategic customer agreement with autonomous sidewalk delivery company, Serve Robotics. The agreement includes a binding commitment for OS digital lidar sensors through 2023, along with a non-binding forecast for additional sensors through 2025 as Serve Robotics scales its delivery fleets across U.S. cities and beyond.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

UK's TestEquity Inks New Sales Deal with Ametek CTS

TestEquity, a leading consultant and supplier of EMC, Wireless, Avionics, RF & Microwave and Mobile Radio Test Equipment in the UK, announced that it is now an authorised UK distributor for Ametek CTS (Compliance Test Solutions). AMETEK-CTS is a global leader in EMC compliance testing and RF power amplifiers. AMETEK...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Trisha Husson To Oversee Strategy, Finance and Business Operations At Disney General Entertainment

Trisha Husson has been promoted at Disney General Entertainment. Husson has been named Head of Strategy, Business Operations and Finance at the Peter Rice-run division, which oversees creating original entertainment and news content for the Company’s streaming platforms and its cable and broadcast networks. Husson, as EVP of Strategy and Business Operations, has been managing day-to-day operations after Ravi Ahuja stepped down in 2020. The role also includes oversight of content research, insights and scheduling, content valuation, music business affairs and labor relations. Reporting to Rice, she will manage the teams that provide strategy, production financial planning, content analytics and operational guidance for...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

284K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy