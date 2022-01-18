ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United: Ralf Rangnick says Anthony Martial matter is 'resolved'

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterim Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick considers the Anthony Martial matter "resolved" after speaking to the France forward. Rangnick had said Martial "didn't want to be in the squad" for Saturday's game against Aston Villa. Martial, 26, responded on Instagram by saying he "will never refuse to play a...

www.bbc.com

AFP

Rooney ascent raises prospect of Everton return

Derby manager Wayne Rooney is in contention for an emotional return to Everton after the former England star's impressive handling of affairs on the pitch despite a financial crisis at the Championship club. Rooney is among the bookmakers' favourites to take permanent charge at Goodison Park after Rafael Benitez was sacked on Sunday. The 36-year-old made his name at Everton as a precocious teenager before rejoining his boyhood club following a glittering spell at Manchester United. And, in his short time as a manager, Rooney has offered evidence that the potential return of the prodigal son would be more than just an olive branch to Everton supporters infuriated by the dismal reign of the despised Benitez.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Ralf Rangnick stands by decision to replace Manchester United striker at Brentford

Ralf Rangnick stood by his decision to substitute Cristiano Ronaldo despite the striker’s angry reaction during Manchester United’s 3-1 win at Brentford.Goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford boosted Manchester United’s top-four ambitions.But the spotlight was once again on Ronaldo, who was far from impressed when his number came up with 20 minutes left.The striker trudged off slowly before hurling his coat to the floor as he sat down muttering “why?”.However, United interim boss Rangnick said: “He was asking ‘why me’?. But I told him I take the decisions in the interest of the team.“We were 2-0 up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Anthony Martial
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo an injury doubt for Manchester United vs West Ham, Ralf Rangnick reveals

Cristiano Ronaldo could miss Manchester United’s home match against West Ham on Saturday with a neck injury, manager Ralf Rangnick has revealed. Ronaldo was brought off by Rangnick at the end of United’s 3-1 win over Brentford in midweek, something he was quite upset about, and United report it was during the game that he sustained the knock. “Cristiano is a question mark [to play West Ham] because he has a problem with his neck,” Rangnick told MUTV on Friday. “He received treatment yesterday for two to three hours and we will have to wait to see how he feels...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo doubtful for Manchester United due to neck problem

Cristiano Ronaldo is a doubt for Manchester United’s match against West Ham due to a neck complaint.Having missed two matches with a hip flexor issue, the 36-year-old frontman returned in Wednesday’s 3-1 Premier League win at Brentford.Ronaldo made headlines with his reaction to being taken off in the second half by interim boss Ralf Rangnick who has revealed the forward might be absent entirely on Saturday.“Cristiano is a question mark because he has a problem with his neck,” he told MUTV.“He received treatment yesterday for two or three hours and we will have to wait to see how he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit warning for Man Utd

What the papers sayCristiano Ronaldo could be set to leave Manchester United after just one season back at Old Trafford. The Sun reports Ronaldo’s representatives have told the club that failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League would prompt the 36-year-old to look for an exit.The same paper writes that Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga is a target for AC Milan. Spurs would reportedly be willing to sell the 22-year-old for £21million, but the Serie A title challengers are said to prefer a loan deal.Arsenal have received a loan offer for former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Victor Lindelof to miss West Ham match after break-in at family home

Victor Lindelof will not be involved for Manchester United this weekend as the defender supports his family following a “very traumatic” break-in at their house as he played against Brentford The 27-year-old played the full 90 minutes as Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils secured a 3-1 Premier League win at the Brentford Community Stadium on Wednesday evening.Lindelof’s house in the north west was targeted while the defender was in London forcing his wife to lock herself and their two children in a room for safety during the burglary.“During Victor’s game this Wednesday night we had a break-in at our house...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aaron Wan-Bissaka set to miss two more Manchester United games through illness

Manchester United look set to be without Aaron Wan-Bissaka until after the upcoming international break due to illness.The defender missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa and United interim boss Ralf Rangnick revealed he was also ruled out of Wednesday’s match at Brentford and would likely be unavailable for the home clash with West Ham three days later.Asked if Wan-Bissaka would be fit to face Brentford, Rangnick told MUTV: “No, not yet. He’s still ill, I’m afraid. He will not be available for the game (on Wednesday) and also probably not available for the West Ham game.“Hopefully, after the international break, he will be back for training.”After the break that follows the West Ham fixture, United are scheduled to be back in action on February 4 with an FA Cup tie at home to Middlesbrough.
SOCCER
The Independent

Distant memories of fortress Old Trafford illustrate depth of Man United decline

It might still be called the Theatre of Dreams by locals and broadcasters alike, keen to talk up another big game and yet another turning point in Manchester United’s meandering, confusing season, but there’s an uncomfortable home truth growing larger by the month.A literal home truth, in this case: Old Trafford is far from a fortress these days. It’s not a place teams tend to fear. More regularly of late, it has been a sounding board of discontent, a map of malaise and a representation of greater issues within the club.United are fast-approaching a fourth consecutive season in which they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

West Ham boss David Moyes hoping to sign ‘a couple’ of players this month

David Moyes remains hopeful of signing at least two players before the end of the transfer window.The West Ham boss has prioritised a centre-half, and has been linked with Nat Phillips of Liverpool and a striker to offer support to lone frontman Michail Antonio.He said: “Like everything else things are expensive in this world at the moment. Also, there’s not a great pool of the positions we are looking for.“We have found them difficult to identify and maybe get ones who we think can come in and make a difference immediately.“The last couple of January windows we have been...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man Utd support players in improving security following Victor Lindelof break-in

Manchester United will speak to players about improving security after Victor Lindelof’s family were subject to a “very traumatic” break-in at their house as he played against Brentford The 27-year-old completed the full 90 minutes as Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils secured a 3-1 Premier League win at the Brentford Community Stadium on Wednesday evening.Lindelof’s house in the north west was targeted while the defender was in London forcing his wife to lock herself and their two children in a room for safety during the burglary.“During Victor’s game this Wednesday night, we had a break-in at our house in Manchester,”...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Liverpool result: Player ratings as Reds win to head to Carabao Cup final

Liverpool are through to the Carabao Cup final after beating Arsenal 2-0 on the night and on aggregate.They will face Chelsea at Wembley, after a dominant showing in the semi-final second leg which saw the Gunners end with 10 men after a late Thomas Partey red card.Diogo Jota raced infield to strike home the game’s first goal from the edge of the box midway through the first half, and the Portuguese forward was the star of the show, lobbing in a second to send the Reds clear.Partey had been on the pitch fewer than 20 minutes when he picked up...
PREMIER LEAGUE

