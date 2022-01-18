ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Trump-DeSantis tensions ratchet up

FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(The Hill) — The long-simmering tensions between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) are reaching a boiling point ahead of a potential 2024 primary clash. Trump has griped behind the scenes for months about DeSantis’s rapid political rise, including chatter about a future White...

fox2now.com

The Independent

GOP Congressman says DeSantis would be worse than Trump

A former Republican congressman has argued Florida governor Ron DeSantis would be far more “dangerous” as the standard-bearer of the Republican base.“Ron DeSantis is far more dangerous than Donald Trump,” former Florida representative David Jolly told MSNBC on Tuesday. “He’s more savvy. He’s more coy. And he doesn’t have the pitfalls that Donald Trump does.”The one-term congressman, formerly a Republican and now an independent, lashed out at the Florida governor, one of the most popular Republicans in the country, lambasting his handling of the Covid crisis, critical race theory, voting rights, and other matters in the state.“Florida’s not free...
Axios Tampa Bay

DeSantis courts conservative influencers as Trump feud grows stronger

Tensions are rising between Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump.What's happening: DeSantis has been courting conservative influencers who recently moved to Florida and is pushing back against Trump's criticism to add more fuel to the 2024 fire, per Politico.DeSantis hosted nine social media stars in Tallahassee on Jan. 6 for stops at his office, dinner at the governor's mansion and drinks at a rooftop bar near the statehouse.What they're saying: Conservative TV host and California transplant Dave Rubin and right-leaning journalist Jordan Schachtel both tweeted after they attended DeSantis' gathering: Dave Rubin on Twitter Jordan Schachtel on TwitterThe other side: Trump, who has asserted he would beat DeSantis in a GOP primary, has taken recent shots at the governor.Privately, he's been calling DeSantis an ingrate with a "dull personality," per Axios' Jonathan Swan.Last week, he publicly called politicians who won't say if they got the COVID booster shot "gutless." DeSantis hasn't confirmed if he is boosted.
cbs2iowa.com

Trump deems DeSantis 'dull,' teases 2024 run

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (TND) — The 2022 midterm elections are still roughly 10 months away, but anticipation is already rising for who will announce a 2024 presidential run — with many Americans’ eyes on former President Donald Trump. He has yet to officially announce another run; just...
