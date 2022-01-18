ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black leaders, activists split on Darius Brown ethics inquiry

By Charlie Megginson
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 3 days ago
Sen. Darius Brown, D-Wilmington

Black Wilmington pastors and activists are divided over whether a state senator cleared of offensive touching and disorderly conduct charges should still face a Senate Ethics Committee inquiry.

Several, including New Castle County Councilman Jea Street, Delaware NAACP president Richard “Mouse” Smith and the Rev. Dr. Christopher T. Curry, pastor of Ezion Fair Baptist Church, say the investigation into State Sen. Darius Brown should be called off immediately and his committee positions should be restored.

Others, including local Black activists Dion Wilson and Don Farrell, say the investigation should go on and that the inquiry into Brown’s alleged misdeeds is not a “public lynching” as Curry said in a Jan. 9 press conference .

Brown was found not guilty on Jan. 6 on misdemeanor charges of offensive touching and disorderly conduct. He stood accused of hitting a woman then throwing a martini glass at her during an argument at Taverna Rustic Italian Restaurant in May of 2021.

Following his acquittal, Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola said it remains clear that “Sen. Brown has been involved in multiple confrontations in public spaces over the last year, regardless of whether that behavior rose to the level of criminal conduct.”

“As elected representatives of the people we serve, I believe we owe it to Delawareans to hold ourselves to a higher level of accountability and conduct,” Sokola said. “In the coming weeks, the Senate Rules and Ethics Committee will fully review all of the allegations leveled against Sen. Brown, and I will have no further comment on the matter until that time.”

To that, Councilman Jea Street, D-District 10, said, “Senator Sokola, cease and desist. Call the dogs off.”

“You have no business after 35 years with an ethics commission that has no rules and regulations, no written procedures to take this on, and subject him to that while he needs to be doing his due diligence as our senator.”

If the Ethics Committee investigation continues, Street said he would have no choice but to ask federal prosecutors to “investigate these investigators” for defamation and malicious prosecution.

Efforts to reach Brown for comment were unsuccessful and Sokola declined to comment as he indicated he would in his earlier statement.

The ethics inquiry into Brown will be the Senate’s first since 1986 when then-Senate Minority Whip John Arnold, a Republican, attempted to push through a redistricting bill that would have allowed him to live outside his original district. The Ethics Committee found that Arnold had violated the state constitution and he resigned from office.

Delaware NAACP president Richard “Mouse” Smith said Brown “has been ridiculed by the ugly face of the Delaware politicians.”

“Everybody else gets a break,” Smith said. “But Black folks get thrown underneath the bus. We have never got a fair shake in this state. This state is like a plantation — a 21st-century plantation.”

Those comments drew the ire of local activist Dion Wilson.

“For the NAACP to say this is racism is wrong,” Wilson said in an interview with Delaware/Town Square LIVE News. “What it is is justice. In my eyes and in the eyes of a lot of people from Wilmington, the Wilmington NAACP does not speak for the Black community — and most of those people you saw up there do not speak for the bulk of the community that they’re supposed to represent.”

But the Rev. Dr. Christopher T. Curry, senior pastor at Ezion Fair Baptist Church, took the charges of racism to another level — calling Brown’s removal as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and member of the Joint Capital Improvement Committee a “public lynching.”

“Back in the day when there was a lynching, people would stand around and be intimidated and people would just be lynched and people said ‘oh my god’ and just shake their head,” Curry said. “But today, we’re not going to allow one of our own — the brightest and the best — be publicly lynched without saying anything.”

Local activist Don Farrell said characterizing questions about Brown’s alleged behavior as a public lynching amounts to “nothing more than a dog-whistle.”

“It’s just an automatic knee-jerk reaction when one of ours is being criticized,” Farrell said. “If you want to use race, that’s something that you don’t want to toss around lightly. But it seems like that’s the go-to defense for folks when one of us is being criticized and we’re hoping that them using race doesn’t cloud the narrative and the truth of justice. We want the truth to come out and we want the bad apple thrown out.”

The subject of the ethics inquiry, as Sokola noted in his statement following Brown’s acquittal, is not limited to the allegations that prompted his criminal trial.

Brown is also alleged to have accosted and verbally abused Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown , D-New Castle, during a Nov. 8, 2021 press event where lawmakers gathered to witness Gov. John Carney’s signing of multiple criminal justice-related bills.

“He was aggressively rude toward me and stood in very close proximity, angrily yelling profanities in my face,” Minor-Brown said in a statement following the event. “This took place in full view of many witnesses.

“The entire encounter was extremely unnerving and unsettling, enough so that I felt compelled to speak up,” Minor-Brown said. “I have spoken to leadership in both chambers about this and received support from everyone, which has been comforting.”

Curry accused Minor-Brown of lying about the incident in the interest of her own political objectives, noting that he had “heard through the grapevine” that she was interested in running for Brown’s senate seat.

“Sister State Representative Mimi Brown, listen to me carefully,” Curry said. “When a man is down, we’re not supposed to step on him — especially when he’s one of ours.”

He said that he heard from many witnesses that Brown did not verbally abuse Minor-Brown and that she was just being “thin-skinned.”

“That’s how we do it in the Black community,” Curry said. “We certainly talk loud … we speak with authority and we’re clear, but to treat him, because he was down, to help the lynching is unacceptable.”

Calling Minor-Brown thin-skinned, Farrell responded, “is just shameful.”

“​​What I’m so angry about is we don’t hear anybody from our community taking a stand,” he said. “It’s almost like we’re endorsing his conduct. The elected officials, the prominent black women, the pastors haven’t said anything and to disrespect [Brown’s accuser] like that and to disrespect Representative Minor-Brown by telling her to man up, that is just wrong.”

Minor-Brown could not be immediately reached for comment.

Wilson said there’s only one path forward for Darius Brown in his mind.

“I’d like to see this man out of office and have a free election so we can pick someone with some dignity,” he said. “You are held to a higher standard if you’re an elected official and we need to start acting like it.”

Town Square LIVE News

Wilmington Rep. Gerald Brady announces resignation

Rep. Gerald Brady Democratic State Representative Gerald Brady, a Democrat, will resign from office in early February. He said in a press release that he has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from his service in the Delaware Army National Guard and must take time to “address these issues directly.” “I do so with deep regret and sadness, but ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Carney ready to spend money in 2022; GOP wants tax relief

Photo by Daniel Sato The state of the state is strong, said Gov. John Carney during his annual address before a joint session of the General Assembly Thursday. Much of Carney’s speech focused on the fallout of COVID-19, including its impact on the state’s economy and the work that still needs to be done to confront new variants and surges. ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

GOP bill to change civics curriculum stalls in committee

A Republican-backed measure that would require Delaware schools to teach that communism and totalitarianism conflict with freedom and democracy was shot down by the Senate Education Committee Tuesday. Senate Bill 206, sponsored by Sen. Bryant Richardson, R-Seaford, would have required school districts and charter schools to provide instruction in comparative political ideology for students in tenth grade. The bill specifically ... Read More
SEAFORD, DE
Town Square LIVE News

GOP bill to change civics curriculum unlikely to have Senate vote

A Republican-backed measure that would require Delaware schools to teach that communism and totalitarianism conflict with freedom and democracy was debated during the Senate Education Committee Tuesday. Senate Bill 206, sponsored by Sen. Bryant Richardson, R-Seaford, would require school districts and charter schools to provide instruction in comparative political ideology for students in tenth grade. The bill specifically requires instruction ... Read More
SEAFORD, DE
New Castle County, DE
Government
Local
Delaware Society
County
New Castle County, DE
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
New Castle County, DE
Society
Wilmington, DE
Society
Wilmington, DE
Government
Local
Delaware Government
Town Square LIVE News

As revenues rise, Republicans say taxpayers should get some money back

Republicans in the General Assembly have introduced six bills to decrease Delawareans’ tax burden. (Getty Images) Republicans in the House of Representatives have introduced six new bills to return surplus state revenue to Delawareans. With a windfall of cash from federal stimulus bills and the bipartisan infrastructure bill, Republican lawmakers say there’s no better time to give Delawareans some needed ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE Weekly Review – Jan. 20, 2022

This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Community Delaware animal groups see surge of Betty White challenge donations 10 things not to miss in Delaware Art Museum exhibit closing Jan. 23 Planning Council: If I-95 is capped, what should go there? Division of the Arts announces 2022 fellowship winners Business Cannabis edibles to debut in Delaware in weeks M&T, WSFS, PNC reducing, ... Read More
DELAWARE CITY, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Medical aid in dying bill narrowly advances to House floor

A bill to allow mentally competent adult patients with terminal illnesses to request a prescription for life-ending medications was narrowly released from the House Health and Human Development Committee Tuesday.  The practice is often referred to by supporters as “right to die” or “death with dignity” and by opponents as “physician-assisted suicide.”  “Medical aid in dying” is a neutral term ... Read More
U.S. POLITICS
Town Square LIVE News

UD, DSU, DelTech to split $107 million of American Rescue money

With federal Rescue Plan money, state colleges will be able to build new facilities, maintain older ones and enhance programs they already have. Three Delaware colleges and universities will split $107 million in  in American Rescue Plan Act money, the state announced Wednesday. Of that, the University of Delaware will get $41 million; Delaware State University will get $33 million ... Read More
NEWARK, DE
Person
Don Farrell
Town Square LIVE News

Cannabis edibles to debut in Delaware in weeks

The First State Compassion cannabis kitchen team at the company’s new facility in Wilmington. A Delaware-based medical marijuana company that has opened a state-of-the-art cannabis edible kitchen in Wilmington expects to bring a new line of THC-infused consumables to market in the coming weeks.  First State Compassion was Delaware’s first licensed medical marijuana distribution center and operates the state’s largest ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Business group: Carney must appoint judge of color to replace Slights

With Delaware Chancery Court’s Joseph R. Slights III retiring, a pro-business group is mounting a campaign to have a person of color appointed to the panel of now all-white judges. Vice Chancellor Slights’ retirement came to light when the court began telling lawyers that their cases would be reassigned because of it, according to an article on Law360.com. Slights confirmed ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Permitless concealed carry bill fails in committee

A bill to allow Delawareans to carry concealed firearms without a permit failed to be released from the five-member Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday. The lengthy committee meeting drew dozens of public comments on either side of the issue, with some members of the public taking offense to Wilmington Sen. Sarah McBride’s characterization of permitless concealed carry as a “justice system ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Dems won’t need GOP votes to pass recreational marijuana bill

House Bill 305, also known as the Delaware Marijuana Control Act, seeks to legalize the cultivation, sale and possession of marijuana. (Getty Images) A new bill to legalize the cultivation, sale and possession of marijuana in Delaware is likely to make its way before the General Assembly this year. House Bill 305 — also known as the Delaware Marijuana Control ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
#Black People#State Senate#Racism#Senate Ethics Committee#Ezion Fair Baptist Church#Delawareans
Town Square LIVE News

Seaford mayor pushes back against AG’s fetal remains lawsuit

Seaford Mayor David Genshaw says the ordinance has nothing to do with a woman’s right to get an abortion. Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings on Tuesday filed suit against the City of Seaford in the state’s Court of Chancery over an ordinance relating to the manner by which abortion clinics must dispose of fetal remains.  Now, Seaford’s mayor and city ... Read More
SEAFORD, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Carney plans to put $14 million more into Wilmington education

Gov. John Carney Facebook page posted photos of him walking Wilmington neighborhoods this weekend to sell the Wilmington Collaborative. In a letter to school districts that Gov. John Carney wants to join the Wilmington Learning Collaborative, he said he plans to put another $14 million into city school efforts. Carney wants the boards of the Red Clay, Brandywine and Christina ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Carney: Universal indoor mask mandate in effect 8 a.m. Tuesday

As of Tuesday, masks are required in all public indoor settings like shops, gyms and stores. Gov. John Carney announced Monday he will institute a mask mandate that requires Delaware residents to wear them in all public indoor settings In a new revision to the State of Emergency declaration, he also extended the school mask requirement and will deploy more ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Despite acquittal, Brown will still face Senate ethics inquiry

Brown was found not guilty Thursday on charges of offensive touching and disorderly conduct. Despite being acquitted Thursday on charges of offensive touching and disorderly conduct, State Sen. Darius Brown will still face a Senate Rules and Ethics Committee review when the General Assembly reconvenes.  In a statement following news that the jury found the Wilmington Democrat not guilty on ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
Town Square LIVE News

Wilmington Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon resigns during meeting

Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon/Photo Wilmington City Council Wilmington City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon, a Democrat, resigned from office during Thursday’s council meeting. The at-large council member said she’d be taking time to focus on her community development consulting business, RD Innovative Planning, which she said is rapidly expanding within the United States and even internationally. Prior to her departure, Dixon served as ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

General Assembly committee meetings to stay virtual

Delaware House and Senate committee meetings will be held virtually throughout the month of January. Delaware House and Senate leaders announced Friday that all legislative committees will meet virtually throughout the month of January when the General Assembly returns to session Tuesday, Jan. 11.  House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf, D-Rehoboth, and Senate President Dave Sokola, D-Newark, said the decision was made ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Jury begins deliberating in Darius Brown trial

The trial of State Sen. Darius Brown is taking place at the t the Leonard L. Williams Justice Center in Wilmington.   The jury in the trial of State Sen. Darius Brown began deliberating Thursday morning after prosecution and defense attorneys delivered their closing statements. Deputy Attorney General Zachary Rosen told the jury during his closing remarks that on May ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Defense rests without calling a witness in Darius Brown trial

The defense in the Darius Brown trial rested without calling a witness or bringing the state senator to the stand Wednesday. The trial will continue Thursday in a Wilmington courtroom with the prosecution and defense making their closing statements before the jury of seven women and six men. One juror is an alternate. Brown is charged with offensive touching and ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE News

Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

