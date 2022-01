A new match has been made for The WRLD On GCW Kickoff Show. On January 19, GCW announced the Pabst Blue Ribbon Battle Royal for this Sunday's kickoff show. Though it is unclear exactly how many people will be taking part in the match (18 if the image is correct), Juicy Finau seems to have confirmed himself to be one of the entrants via Twitter. GCW also shared that Nate Webb will be at the Hammerstein, though in what capacity remains to be seen.

