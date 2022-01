A woman whose parents live in Tonga has said she is “desperate” to speak to them as international communication with the island remains cut.Almost one week on, many families are still unable to contact loved ones after an undersea volcano erupted near the Pacific country on January 15, sending a tsunami across its shores and damaging ocean cables.Siniva Filise, 42, who lives in Barry Wales has been trying to contact her father Fakahau Valu, 73, and her mother Lioneti Valu, 66, since Saturday.Ms Filise was told her parents are “safe and well” on Sunday, after messaging a former...

