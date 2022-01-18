ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamaica has a bobsled team heading to the 2022 Olympics

By ABC News
KAKE TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeel the rhythm, feel the rhyme, a four-man bobsled team from Jamaica is going back to the Olympics, in Beijing this time. More than three decades after Jamaican bobsledders debuted at the Calgary Olympics, inspiring the movie "Cool Running," a Jamaican team will compete at the 2022 Beijing Olympics....

Deadline

Winter Olympics: NBC Sports Announcers Skipping China, Will Call Games From Connecticut

Covid-19 concerns have led NBC Sports to keep most of its announcing teams at home for the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics, according to a report. “The announce teams for these Olympics, including figure skating, will be calling events from our Stamford (Conn.) facility due to COVID concerns,” Greg Hughes, senior vice president communications, NBC Sports, said in a phone interview with USA Today. “We’ll still have a large presence on the ground in Beijing, and our coverage of everything will be first rate as usual, but our plans are evolving by the day as they are for most media companies covering the Olympics,” he added. NBC’s broadcasting teams for figure skating, Alpine skiing and snowboarding were originally going to be at the games. The rest were already scheduled for Connecticut duties. NBC also kept most of its team at home for the Tokyo Summer Olympics, but did have teams on site in Japan for some sports, including gymnastics and swimming. The network’s Olympic host, Mike Tirico, will attend the Feb. 4 opening ceremony and the first few days of the Games in China. But he then be evacuated for Los Angeles to host the Feb. 13 Super Bowl, another NBC property this year.
STAMFORD, CT
#Beijing Olympics#Alpine Skiing#Winter Olympics#Jamaican#Nbc News
The Independent

Laura Deas targeting ‘pretty special’ medal haul in Beijing

Laura Deas is confident she can put a disappointing World Cup season behind her and stretch Great Britain’s medal-winning streak in women’s skeleton to six Olympic Games in Beijing.The 33-year-old, who claimed a bronze medal behind the now-retired Lizzy Yarnold in Beijing, has struggled to repeat her Pyeongchang heroics with just three top finishes to her name.But Deas insists recent history must not rule out her chances of winning a second medal in the Chinese capital and continuing a run of podium finishes that started with Alex Coomber’s bronze medal in Salt Lake City in 2002.Deas said: “I’ve had a...
SPORTS
The Independent

Laura Deas aims to slide in Lizzy Yarnold’s golden footsteps at Beijing Winter Olympics

Laura Deas insists a Winter Olympics without any snow will not inhibit the spectacle for the adoring British public as she aims to extend Team GB’s line of skeleton golden girls.Welsh ace Deas, 33, bagged bronze in Pyeongchang four years ago and will represent Britain’s chief sliding hope when she takes to the Beijing track next month.But the Chinese capital will be anything but a salubrious alpine winter wonderland, with the Yanqing District – where the skeleton, luge and bobsleigh events will take place – receiving just 2cm of snow between January and March last year.That figure was less than...
WORLD
WDSU

Former LSU athlete Lolo Jones left off USA Bobsled Team for Beijing Olympics

USA Bobsled/Skeleton announced today the 12 athletes nominated to represent Team USA in the bobsled events at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, China. The U.S. will field two sleds in all four bobsled disciplines. “The selection committee met to thoroughly deliberate who should be nominated to this team,...
SPORTS
blavity.com

Jamaica Qualified For Bobsled Event At 2022 Winter Olympics For The First Time In Over 20 Years

For the first time in decades, a Jamaican four-man bobsled team qualified for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, NBC reports. The journey of the first Jamaican Olympic bobsled team at the Winter Olympics in Calgary, Alberta, in 1988 inspired the 1993 movie Cool Runnings. Their story was the focus of the Calgary Olympics despite them placing 30th in the two-person sled event and suffering a crash at 85 mph in the four-person event, disqualifying them.
SPORTS

