Pope Francis issued a plea on behalf of prison inmates Wednesday, saying they should never be deprived of hope and always be given the opportunity to redeem themselves.In remarks at his weekly public audience at the Vatican, Francis told the faithful that “we risk being imprisoned in a justice that doesn’t allow one to easily get back up again and confuses redemption with punishment.”“For this, I want to recall today in a particular way our brothers and our sisters who are in prison,’’ the pontiff said. “It’s right that those who have made a mistake pay for their mistake,...

RELIGION ・ 2 DAYS AGO