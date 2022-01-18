ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

'First steps': Child refugee gifted with new chance in life

By Joey Horta
News Channel 25
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNUEVO LAREDO, Mexico — Just last month, we told you about a group of Texans raising money to help a little boy get back on his feet. Elizarde said Emmanuel never wanted to wear pants, because of his missing leg, but that all changed when he got the prosthetic that changed...

wjhl.com

Taking the First Step to help children

(WJHL) Abel Carrico with Holston United Methodist Home for Children tells us how we can take that first step toward helping one of their children. For more information visit www.HolstonHome.org.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
southplattesentinel.com

EDITORIAL: If you can, give the gift of life

January is National Blood Donor Month. While the need for blood is always there (every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood according to the Red Cross), it has now reached a critical level. Last week, the Red Cross declared the first-ever blood crisis as it experiences the worst blood shortage in over a decade.
ADVOCACY
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

New Year New Chance

I write this article on the longest day of winter in Alaska of the year 2021. Today there will be a whopping three hours and forty-two minutes of daylight. In addition to that, there are only ten days left of this current year before we stop and ring in the “New Year.” If I’m honest, it’s hard to believe that an entire year is about to pass by us again; It seems like this last year has really flown by.
ALASKA STATE
WSAW

First 2 refugee families resettled in Wausau finishing cultural orientation

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The first two families from Afghanistan to be resettled in Wausau are about to hit a milestone in their resettlement process. After nearly three weeks in central Wisconsin, they are on schedule to complete the federally required eight-hour cultural orientation and begin English language lessons. The...
WAUSAU, WI
22 WSBT

Warsaw community members experience refugee life

A refugee simulation in Warsaw gave a glimpse into the real fears, dangers, and decisions refugees fleeing a country have to make. The 11-stage simulation was an emotional rollercoaster as community members had to decide what the most important part of their lives were. The United Nations said 67.6 million people were refugees -- more than 10 times Indiana's population. The local Catholic Charities Diocese is hoping to help 75 Afghans resettle around the area. Find out more by checking out the video above.
WARSAW, IN
