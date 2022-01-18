ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangerter ramps on I-15 now open after fiery fatal crash

By Brandon May
 6 days ago

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Bangerter Highway on and off-ramps are now open after officials investigated a single-vehicle fire early Tuesday morning.

Police say a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on I-15 before 4 a.m. before crashing and catching fire closing the Bangerter on and off-ramps for several hours.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY: Fatal car fire closes ramp on I-15 and Bangerter highway

TUESDAY 1/18/2022 7:13 a.m.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A vehicle fire has closed the on/off ramps on I-15 for Bangerter Highway in Draper early Tuesday morning.

Officials are on scene investigating the crash saying the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed just before 4 a.m. Officials say the driver lost control and went through several solid objects before catching fire.

Authorities say the driver was declared dead on the scene.

Another day of hazy and dry skies

As police continue to investigate the crash, they ask commuters to avoid the area of the northbound I-15 offramp and onramp.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

