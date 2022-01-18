ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health Perspectives: How my family got caught in the gray area of mental illness

By Adelia Boyar
Seattle Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: This is the first in a new series of guest columns on mental health, from The Seattle Times Mental Health Project. We need to change our approach to treating mental health. Society treats mental health more like a prison system than a health care system. When...

We've all felt isolated during the pandemic. A survey by the New York Times found that nine out of ten therapists they surveyed said they have seen a rise in people needing mental health help counseling like never before. In fact, some of them say they have a three-month waiting list and fear mental health issues tied to the pandemic have caused the second pandemic of mental health problems that will last well into the future.
Mira is nursing an unresolved sadness. When we first meet her, she is in the car with her sister Lara, on their way to their mother’s house to attend their grandmother’s birthday party. Lara is trying to talk to her, but Mira is listless, forlorn. She has just been released from a psychiatric facility, where she was in treatment after an accidental overdose. We know nothing about the nature of Mira’s troubles. The makers of the short film “Tallahassee,” Darine Hotait and Hala Alyan, tactfully elide her backstory, withholding the determinate pathology that would come with a detailed diagnosis. All that matters is where she is now: on a road to see her family, suffering from a mental torment that steals her away from the world. Whatever the clinical cause for Mira’s inward pull is, it’s a chilling one to observe.
It's Mental Health Monday here on Living Oklahoma and today we are focusing on your child's health. A new poll commission by NAMI found that a majority of the parents surveyed support mental health education in schools. They also support mental health days for students. Parents also praise children saying they have shown resilience during the pandemic, but they were also concerned about their child's mental health.
School districts across New York state are grappling with the possibility of pivoting to remote learning because of the increase in COVID-19 cases. Tharaha Thavakumar, a school-based therapist through Genesee Mental Health and Rochester Regional Health, is now speaking out about the effects remote learning may have on students. It’s...
I’m going to be honest: My mental health has been struggling for the past few years. I’ve always prioritized therapy, stress relief, and general mental health since my first panic attack at 13 years old, but it feels like an extra challenge RN. Like most of the world, a pandemic, an overpacked holiday season, scary headlines, and an extremely busy work schedule have left me feeling drained, exhausted, and anxious. Throw in the added guilt of ditching resolutions or the sadness of post-holiday blues, and it’s no wonder the most depressing day of the year is on Jan. 17.
A free Mental Health Family Education Program is being offered through NAMI Geauga. The eight-week course specifically for family members and friends of adults who live with mental illness, will take place 6 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays, starting Jan. 20 at Chardon United Methodist Church, 515 North St. The National...
At some point in life, everyone will experience anxiety; however, for some it is a chronic condition. According to Our World in Data, there are about 284 million people all over the world who suffer from anxiety disorders. Most often, these individuals are also suffering from other mental health disorders. These include bipolar disorder, eating disorders, and alcohol use. With COVID cases rising at an alarming rate, mental illness sufferers enduring onsets of episodes are at an all time. Unfortunately, many succumb to their diseases. According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in America. In 2019, nearly 48,000 people died by suicide, with 1.38 million attempts. Although these conditions are chronic, there are ways to quell symptoms.
In a world filled with busy schedules, stress, and uncertainty, it can be very hard for many people to find time to learn how to control the state of their mental health. Among many ways to relieve stress, exercise is a common outlet that is frequently overlooked with the assumption that doing so requires a trip to the gym. However, getting exercise does not require a gym membership or a world class athlete status. De-stressing can be as simple as any physical activity that fits the needs and schedule of an individual.
The proposal would require schools to provide parents of students receiving mental health services with information about additional services available through the school or in the community. Florida lawmakers are starting to take action on a bill that aims to connect family members of students receiving mental health services with...
Three Louisiana organizations partnered to create a new mental health collective. The Louisiana Public Health Institute (LPHI), the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) New Orleans and Metropolitan Human Services District (MHSD) formed the Mental Health First Aid Collective. MHFA is a nationally recognized best practice program that trains organizations,...
When the world assumed that the pandemic was slowing down, the pandemic came back stronger to wrap the world in its third wave. COVID news from all across the world can make people anxious, sad and even depressed and therefore, active steps are required to take care of their mental health to have a healthy lifestyle even during this troubling time. Here is how you can take care of your mental health during this tough time.
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. In 2013, Betty Frizzell’s sister was charged with murder. Frizzell’s 2021 memoir, “If You Can’t Quit Cryin’, You Can’t Come Here No More,” explores the aftermath of the crime that left her brother-in-law dead: Frizzell’s investigation into what really happened, her growing doubts about her sister’s culpability and her interactions with the man she believes really did it.
Family Centers recently announced the appointment of Dr. Margarita Muñoz to the newly-created position of Medical Director of Mental Health. A board-certified child, adolescent and adult psychiatrist, Dr. Muñoz joins Family Centers’ clinical team at a time when demand for mental health services is at an all-time high. According to a December 2021 Surgeon General Advisory, one in five children between the ages of three and 17 exhibit signs of mental, emotional, developmental or behavioral disorders. Nineteen percent of American adults also live with some form of mental illness.
DALLAS (KDAF) — The surgeon general has released an advisory alarming people to a mental health crisis for America’s youth. According to the CDC, one in five children in the U.S. has a mental, emotional or behavioral disorder. Of those with a disorder, only 20% receive specialized mental health care. In Texas, more than 550,000 children and adolescents have severe mental health needs.
