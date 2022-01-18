ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady’s other sports career that wasn’t

By Danielle Cinone, The Sun
Tom Brady could be on his way to an eighth Super Bowl, but what if he stuck to the baseball diamond.

Brady, who added a seventh Super Bowl to his resume last year against the Kanas City Chiefs, was an extraordinary baseball catcher back in 1995.

His former high school baseball coach “thought baseball was his best sport,” ABC Action News reports.

Pete Jensen, former Serra High School baseball coach, said: “Tommy hit a home run, he actually hit two that day, but one of them hit the roof of the bus and woke the driver up, kind of startled him.”

Montreal Expos’ scout John Hughes, who thought of Brady as a solid prospect, said: “First of all he had good size, 6-4.

“He had a body we called projectable where he had room to get stronger, add weight. He was a left-handed hitter which went nice with the catching position.

“He had some tools. He could really throw and he had power. For a catcher, he had those things and stood out.”

While Brady chose football, he did hilariously post Photoshopped images of himself on the Expos in a what-could-have-been scenario.

Tom Brady
Another Tom Brady baseball card

Brady also recently opened up about his baseball experience, telling Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast: “Baseball was kinda what I did.”

Brady was chosen by the Montreal Expos at 17 years old in the 18th round of the MLB Draft, according to SB Nation’s Pats Pulpit.

“He appeared in 61 varsity baseball games and posted a solid stat line, hitting .331 with 8 home runs, 11 doubles and 44 runs,” Pats Pulpit explains.

Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“He also was named an all-league catcher as a high school senior.”

It wasn’t until after Brady had finished his college football career at the University of Michigan that the New England Patriots selected him in the 2000 NFL Draft.

#Baseball Games#Mlb Draft#Baseball Coach#American Football#The Kanas City Chiefs#Abc Action News#Serra High School#Montreal Expos#The Montreal Expos#The Mlb Draft#Sb Nation#Pats Pulpit#The New England Patriots
