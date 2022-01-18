ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heidi Klum has $2M insurance policy on her legs, but one is ‘more expensive’

By Ben Cost
 3 days ago
Heidi Klum disclosed that a client once insured her legs for $2 million, and that one even cost more than the other. YouTube/ TheEllenShow

This redefines looking like a million bucks.

Taylor Swift isn’t the only celeb with a hefty price on her thighs. In a recent appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” German fashion icon Heidi Klum disclosed that a client once insured her legs for $2 million — but one cost more than the other.

“It’s weird the things some people do,” the former Victoria’s Secret Angel, 48, told DeGeneres of her thigh-high premiums. The subject came up after DeGeneres posted a prompt, which read: “My legs were insured for $2m… another body part that should also be insured is …”

After cheekily indicating that her breasts should also be indemnified, Klum clarified that it was actually a “client who insured” her stems and not her.

She also explained that one her legs was more expensive than the other due to a childhood injury.

Heidi Klum is 5’9″.

“One was actually more expensive than the other because when I was young, I fell into a glass and I have, like, a big scar,” the Emmy Winner and Snoop Dogg collaborator explained. “Obviously I put so much spray tan on right now you can’t see it right now but yeah, so one was more expensive than the other one.”

The supermodel didn’t disclose how much each leg cost per the policy, however, Klum revealed in 2017 that her right leg was covered at up to $1.2 million, while her left leg ran her only $1 million because of the scar, People reported.

Heidi Klum attends “America’s Got Talent” Season 16 at Dolby Theatre on August 31, 2021 in Hollywood, California.

Going all out on a limb might seem vain, however, it’s a real concern among A-list celebrities, whose bodies are integral to their livelihoods. As such, many take pains to ensure they’re financially protected in the event of an accident, according to Fox News.

“If anything happened to my boobs, I’d be out for a few months and I’d probably be out a million dollars,” said Playboy starlet Holly Madison, whose cleavage is covered for up to $1 million.

Heidi Klum flaunts her thighs at Dolby Theatre on September 14, 2021 in Hollywood, California.

Other notable insurance policies include Madonna’s breasts ($2 million), Miley Cyrus’ tongue ($1 million) and Mariah Carey’s voice ($35 million), Love Money reported.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian insured her derriere for a whopping $21 million, proving that you can indeed put a price tag on booty.

