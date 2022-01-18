Pittsburgh residents frustrated after city side streets left unplowed

PITTSBURGH — Residents throughout the region are left frustrated after several city side streets have allegedly been untouched.

Channel 11 received several messages and photos from concerned people throughout the Pittsburgh area.

Brookline is a neighborhood we’ve covered thoroughly through this snow system. When we talked to residents earlier in the week, they were preparing for the storm and asking for change as they said their neighborhood is always ignored when it snows.

During the storm, with some places receiving double-digit inches of snow﻿fall, Brookline was hit hard and their roads are still covered as of this morning.

People were parking their cars at Moore Park and walking to their homes, all for the sake of being able to drive to work.

Other neighborhoods reached out to Channel 11 about getting the cold shoulder from plow trucks like Brookline, including Carrick, Mt. Washington, Mt. Oliver and Sheraden.

Mayor Gainey’s office told our partners at the Trib that they hoped to have the roads cleared in time for this morning commute.

