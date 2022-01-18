ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh residents frustrated after city side streets left unplowed

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RopWe_0doh8LjP00

PITTSBURGH — Residents throughout the region are left frustrated after several city side streets have allegedly been untouched.

Channel 11 received several messages and photos from concerned people throughout the Pittsburgh area.

Brookline is a neighborhood we’ve covered thoroughly through this snow system. When we talked to residents earlier in the week, they were preparing for the storm and asking for change as they said their neighborhood is always ignored when it snows.

During the storm, with some places receiving double-digit inches of snow﻿fall, Brookline was hit hard and their roads are still covered as of this morning.

People were parking their cars at Moore Park and walking to their homes, all for the sake of being able to drive to work.

Other neighborhoods reached out to Channel 11 about getting the cold shoulder from plow trucks like Brookline, including Carrick, Mt. Washington, Mt. Oliver and Sheraden.

Mayor Gainey’s office told our partners at the Trib that they hoped to have the roads cleared in time for this morning commute.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Comedian, 'Baskets' actor Louie Anderson dead at 68 from cancer

Comedian Louie Anderson, who won an Emmy for his work on "Baskets" in 2016, has died. He was 68. The news comes just days after news that he was undergoing treatment for cancer, Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), in a Las Vegas hospital. Anderson's agent, Glenn Schwartz, said the actor...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Adele postpones Las Vegas residency due to Covid-19

Adele apologized to fans in a teary video on Thursday announcing that she is postponing her anticipated Las Vegas residency due to Covid. "I'm so sorry," the singer said in a video posted to Twitter on Thursday. "My show ain't ready. We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid."
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookline, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Will Chauvin testify at trial of 3 other cops?

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — As the federal trial for three former Minneapolis officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights is set to begin Monday, some wonder whether Derek Chauvin – the officer already convicted of Floyd’s murder – will take the stand. Many legal experts say they don’t anticipate that. If he does testify, he could face some hard questions.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Side Streets#Plow#Uban Construction#Channel 11
Fox News

Meat Loaf once claimed Prince Andrew ‘tried to push me’ over Sarah Ferguson: ‘The queen hates me’

Meat Loaf once alleged he got into a royal rumble with Prince Andrew. The rock superstar, known for his tracks "Paradise By the Dashboard Light," "Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad," and "I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)," passed away at age 74. The singer, born Marvin Lee Aday, died on Thursday, according to a family statement provided by longtime agent Michael Greene.
CELEBRITIES
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
71K+
Followers
87K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy