Bridget Everett shows off her softer side in 'Somebody Somewhere'

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes Bridget Everett, the actress, comedian and self-proclaimed "cabaret wildebeest," wonders what would have happened if she had never left Kansas. She has a pretty good idea. "I'd probably live in Kansas City, or Lawrence," said the star of "Somebody Somewhere," a wistful Kansas-set half-hour comedy on HBO. "I...

wvasfm.org

HBO's 'Somebody Somewhere' sings sweetly and sincerely, albeit with its inside voice

It's impossible to watch actor, comedian and singer Bridget Everett in action on a cabaret stage without surrendering to the experience and goggling like a fool. She's hilarious, filthy and so supremely comfortable with her voice, her body and her sheer, scintillating presence that she casts a spell over the audience. There's also the fact that to watch her in action on the cabaret stage means watching her in action off of it — she spends a good deal of her act gleefully prowling the crowd to flirt, accost, challenge, embrace and rebuff audience members, one by one.
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Somebody Somewhere

If there’s one thing that most people can relate to, it’s feeling like they’re not where they want to be in life. Some people even spend their entire lives trying to cope with this feeling while failing to realize that it’s never too late to go after your dreams. That is something that Bridget Everett will be exploring in her upcoming HBO series, Somebody Somewhere. The show is a comedy that stars Bridget as a woman named Sam who is struggling to deal with life in her small town while also grieving the loss of her sister. The show will touch on topics that lots of people can relate to, and many viewers will even find themselves feeling inspired. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Somebody Somewhere.
shondaland.com

Bridget Everett Is Coming of Age, Again

It’s only a few minutes into our conversation when Bridget Everett makes a joke about being premenopausal, warning me that I’ve got to get in fast, ask my question, and get out before she loses her train of thought. It’s a hilariously personal reveal — but then again, there’s a sense of openness in the way she moves across every topic. After spending more than 10 years on the New York cabaret circuit, where she’s strutted, sang, joked, and regularly motorboated (consenting) audience members, Everett isn’t afraid of a little honesty.
Chicago Sun-Times

On the superb HBO series ‘Somebody, Somewhere,’ a Kansas woman struggles to fit in

This is your moment, Bridget Everett. This is the perfect vehicle for you — a series sure to delight fans who know the great musical, comedic and dramatic work you’ve done onstage and in films such as “Trainwreck” and “Patti Cake$” and on TV shows such as “Inside Amy Schumer,” a vehicle we hope will also introduce a whole new audience to your considerable talents.
Bridget Everett
womenandhollywood.com

Pick of the Day: “Somebody Somewhere”

After years of memorable supporting turns in the likes of “Unbelievable,” “Camping,” and “Patti Cake$,” Bridget Everett is finally leading her own show. She stars in and executive produces “Somebody Somewhere,” a semi-autobiographical dramedy about the importance of carving out space for passion amid the frustrations of everyday life.
Vulture

Somebody Somewhere Is a Confident Tale of an Unconfident Woman

A chicken. A cornfield. A tractor with a faded American flag flapping in the foreground. As this montage plays, Connie Conway croons a ’50s tune called “Kansas State Line” about how he has never left home but is a “rover at heart.” After this opening to Somebody Somewhere — the new HBO series created by and starring comedian and cabaret singer Bridget Everett — there’s a hard cut to someone whose dream of leaving has failed: Sam Miller (Everett), who sits in a fluorescent-lit room, marking a standardized-test booklet and filing it among a sad stack of folders. Sam does not fit in her hometown of Manhattan, Kansas. She may have tried to get out for a while. Now she’s in her 40s, with a job she dislikes, disconnected from everyone and unsure of what she wants or who she is.
SFGate

‘Somebody Somewhere’: Grappling With a Life Stuck in Second Gear

“What are you doing with your goddamn life?” Sam’s sister Tricia asks her in the first episode of the new HBO dramedy Somebody Somewhere. In the moment, Sam (Bridget Everett) acts offended by the question, but it’s one she privately asks herself all the time. She is in her forties, has never had any real direction, and only returned to her Kansas hometown to care for her other sister Holly as she died from cancer, then stayed for lack of a better plan. She befriends former high-school classmate, Joel (Jeff Hiller), and confesses she never amounted to much “because I didn’t think I was any good.” When Joel asks what she’s referring to, she replies, “Everything.”
Page Six

Bridget Everett recalls a performance wild enough to give Murray Hill pause

She may have hit the edge of reason. Despite being famous for her wild cabaret performances, Bridget Everett does remember one instance when she took things too far. “I remember years ago when I was on stage and I was still finding my way and I was going pretty wild and my friend [drag king] Murray Hill sat me down afterward and said, ‘Ok kid, I think you’ve gone a step too far,'” she remembered with a laugh.
Tell-Tale TV

What to Watch on TV: Somebody Somewhere, Ozark, Yellowjackets

Welcome to a new week and another round of What to Watch on TV for the week of January 16th! We’ll be sharing our picks for what to watch this week, from marathons to big guest spots, and significant episodes of TV to look forward to. This week’s picks...
tvseriesfinale.com

Somebody Somewhere: Season One Ratings

HBO has introduced Somebody Somewhere to its Sunday night schedule and, though its ratings are pretty low, the show has received numerous very positive reviews. Will this series attract enough viewers to stay on the air? Will Somebody Somewhere be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. A dramedy...
Primetimer

Bridget Everett's Somebody Somewhere features an easy, spontaneous chemistry between characters who feel like they’ve always existed

"The very title of Somebody Somewhere suggests self-effacement, and in some ways the series seems to live up to that impression," says Angie Han of the HBO dramedy. "Though it wades into painful topics like grief and addiction, it does not wallow in the depths of despair. Though it’s billed as a half-hour comedy, it inspires more smiles and chuckles than belly laughs. But it would be a mistake to assume such gentleness translates into a show that feels subdued or shallow. Blessed with an eagle eye for detail, a laid-back sense of humor and a disarming sense of compassion, Somebody Somewhere is a mostly low-key delight that occasionally spills over into sheer exuberance. Created by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, and inspired by autobiographical details from star and executive producer Bridget Everett’s own life, the series follows 40something Sam, who’s still reeling from the death of her big sister Holly some months prior. She spends her weekdays toiling at a tedious test-grading job, and her weekends drinking wine alone in her underwear. We get the sense she’s been drifting along this wave of loneliness so long, she can hardly bring herself to mind anymore. Then a nascent friendship with coworker Joel (Jeff Hiller) slowly brings her out of her shell and into the embrace of outsiders — some older, some younger, some queer, some not — who find community and cathartic self-expression singing, drinking and dancing at not-officially-sanctioned “choir practice” parties hosted in a local church." Han adds: "The heart of Somebody Somewhere lies in the easy, spontaneous chemistry between characters who feel not like they were created but like they’ve always existed. I don’t know how much of the dialogue is improvised, but it’s a compliment to both the performers and the screenwriters that it feels like much of it was. Everett may well be more comfortable in Sam’s skin than Sam herself, who softly admits to Joel that she’s not sure she’s 'friend material,' seems to be — she laces her scenes with a sly sense of humor, particularly when she’s opposite Hiller’s dorky but surprisingly self-assured Joel."
Distractify

HBO's 'Somebody Somewhere' Is Giving Us a Way to Microdose Joy Every Sunday

While HBO is home to mainstream hits like Sex and the City and Euphoria, it’s also the home to many riskier shows and movies when it comes to their mainstream appeal. However, Somebody Somewhere is clearly a show worth taking that risk for. Bridget Everett’s quietly hilarious series about a woman who moves back to middle-of-nowhere, Kansas, is giving viewers the “hugs” it intended. And we want more hugs!
thecinemaholic.com

Somebody Somewhere Episode 1 Recap and Ending Explained

Created by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, ‘Somebody Somewhere’ is a comedy-drama series on HBO. It follows Sam Miller, a Kansas native in her 40’s who struggles to cope with the death of her sister Holly. Trying to process her grief, she also feels alien to the environment of her hometown and grapples to find acceptance. However, when Sam meets a spirited community of different individuals, she gets encouraged to heal with the help of her passion for singing.
