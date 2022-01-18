ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ogury expands into North America with new Toronto office

The Drum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToronto, January 18th, 2022. Ogury, a global technology leader in mobile advertising anchored in privacy protection, expands its business in North America with a new office in Canada. Operations in the region will be led by Sandra Mackechnie, Country Manager based in Toronto. Founded in 2014 in the UK...

www.thedrum.com

Comments / 0

Related
Aviation Week

Jet Luxe Expands Jet Service To The Americas

Jet Luxe, a private jet service based in Dubai, has announced its expansion to the Americas, with facilities in Miami covering operations and service in North America, Canada and Latin America, which include charter and concierge services for travelers. With the expansion, the company has grown its... Subscription Required. Jet...
INDUSTRY
SFGate

AP Week in Pictures: North America

JAN. 14 - 20, 2021. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from North America made or published by The Associated Press in the past week. The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York. Follow AP visual journalism:. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews. AP Images...
VISUAL ART
The Drum

Account moves and reviews: automotive brands change lanes on agency partnerships

Analysis of the major advertising and media account moves of the week. Keep up with the latest client reviews and pitches here. We explore this week’s account wins, including a string of new agency hires announced from the automotive sector. Digital agency Dept, German strategic agency Ketchum and Accenture...
BUSINESS
The Press

Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, and Michaels, the largest arts and crafts retailer in North America, today announced an expanded partnership to launch same-day delivery from more than 100 Michaels stores across Canada.

INSTACART AND MICHAELS EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY ACROSS CANADA. SAN FRANCISCO and TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, and Michaels, the largest arts and crafts retailer in North America, today announced an expanded partnership to launch same-day delivery from more than 100 Michaels stores across Canada. As the first specialty arts and crafts retailer on the Instacart platform, customers can now shop from Michaels' assortment of more than 22,000 items across categories like fine arts, yarn, paper crafts, baking, jewelry-making, and more, delivered in as fast as an hour from over 1,200 locations across North America.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Variety

Gong Yoo-Starring ‘Seobok’ Getting North America Launch With Rakuten Viki (EXCLUSIVE)

“Seobok,” a rare South Korean sci-fi film with “Squid Game” star Gong Yoo, will get its launch next month in North America via streaming platform Rakuten Viki. Licensed from distributor WellGo USA, the film will be available exclusively through Rakuten Viki’s TVOD service for $2.99. Rakuten Viki has exclusive rights for the movie for two weeks in the U.S. and Canada, from Feb. 1 to Feb. 15, 2022. Although the window of exclusivity is two weeks, the movie will be available for a full 60 days on TVOD. Gong (“The Silent Sea,” “Goblin”) stars as a retired security agent who is tasked with...
MOVIES
Washington Post

A hot year in North America ... and the world

“Hottest” seems to be growing ever hotter. Today, our planet revolves at its hottest levels on record — 1.9 degrees (1.1 Celsius) higher than at the beginning of the Industrial Revolution. The drumbeat has been steady; the past seven years have been the hottest on record. As each year brings unprecedented extreme weather and unfathomable statistics, 2021 was no exception.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Toronto#Mobile Advertising#North American#Brunico Communications#Rogers Media#Postmedia Network Inc
ftnnews.com

Top Destinations of North America in 2022

Every year, millions of tourists plan their extended vacations, business tours, and engagements in the region across North America. North America has always been an exciting place for visitors traveling across borders to get a glimpse of North American history, culture, and practices. Decades back, school-going students were taught about North American countries and their exact locations. And now, these countries are among the top market leaders and trendsetters for third-world economies and developing nations around the globe. Considering the geographical location of the North American countries, tourists can find variable climates and weather throughout the region. If you are planning to explore more about North American countries, explore 41 different locations in the region of North America.
LIFESTYLE
insurancebusinessmag.com

Zurich restructures North America leadership team

Zurich North America has made several leadership changes to account for the retirement of one of its executives. The company has appointed Jason Meador, current head of captives at Zurich North America, as the new head of the Rural Community Insurance Services (RCIS) crop insurance business, reporting to Zurich North America CEO Kristof Terryn. As head of RCIS, he will be responsible for the direction and strategic planning of the company’s crop insurance business, which includes the expansion of precision agriculture and other advanced technology.
BUSINESS
The Drum

LoopMe Announces Investment from Mayfair Equity Partners to Accelerate International Growth

LoopMe, (‘the Company’) a leading brand-focused mobile advertising platform, today announced Mayfair Equity Partners (‘Mayfair’), a leading tech and consumer growth investor, as its new investment partner. LoopMe has estimated gross revenues of nearly $100 million for full year 2021, having achieved revenue growth of c.50% p.a. over the past three years, with the majority of revenues now coming from the United States. Funds advised by Mayfair are investing $120 million to acquire a majority stake in LoopMe that will value the Company at close to $200 million. The investment will see LoopMe continue to expand internationally whilst bringing innovative new products to market.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
The Drum

Brazil’s CI&T swoops for Somo in £49.2m transatlantic takeover

London-based independent digital product agency Somo has changed hands following a £49.2m acquisition by Brazil-based agency CI&T. The international transaction unites some of the world’s biggest brands including Johnson & Johnson, AB InBev and Google across both hemispheres subject to formal approval, expected by March. The transatlantic takeover...
BUSINESS
darkhorizons.com

Netflix Raising Prices In North America

Netflix is raising the monthly price of its subscription plans in the U.S. and Canada. Announced yesterday, Netflix’s Basic single SD plan will go up $1 to $9.99 a month. Its most popular standard two-stream HD plan will go up by $1.50 to $15.49 per month. Finally, its Premium 4K plan will go up by $2 to $19.99 per month.
TV & VIDEOS
Computer Weekly

Hispasat expands North America strategic collaboration, bolsters Brazilian holdings

Spanish satellite-based communications operator Hispasat has expanded its agreement with Swedish connectivity services company Ovzon to jointly offer a high-capacity portable broadband system in North America, while at the same time taking the full share capital of its Hispamar Satélites in Brazil. The new deal with Ovzon complements the...
BUSINESS
noobfeed.com

Ragnarok: The Lost Memories Launches in North America and Brazil

Ragnarok: The Lost Memories is the latest installment in the Ragnarok series iOS and Android today. Experience a brand new spin-off story set in the Ragnarok world. Master a new card battling system using hero skills and monster cards. Collect many different heroes and cards with unique abilities. Explore a...
VIDEO GAMES
inavateonthenet.net

Avocor expands with EMEA office in The Netherlands

Avocor, a provider of interactive displays, has opened a new EMEA headquarters in Blaricum, The Netherlands. Conveniently located close to Amsterdam, Utrecht and Schiphol Airport, the new facility coincides with Avocor’s rising profile and business growth in the region. “I’m delighted to be opening a new base in The...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Feel Merino Campaign Relaunches in North America With Amazon

The campaign aims to increase North American consumer awareness of merino wool as a soft, natural fiber for sports, outdoor and leisure. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
SHOPPING
The Associated Press

Dafne Hefner Joins Kraft Heinz as North America Zone Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2022-- The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Dafne Hefner to the newly created role of Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer - North America Zone, effective Jan. 18, 2022. Hefner is being hired to help accelerate the strategic growth plan in the Company’s U.S. and Canada businesses, including the broader deployment of Agile teams and a North America Zone digital agenda.
BUSINESS
rubbernews.com

Changes at the top for KraussMaffei North America

MUNICH—KraussMaffei Corp. has new leadership in its North American division, as Nolan Strall succeeded Charlie Rogers as president, KraussMaffei Corp. North America, effective Jan. 1. Strall will report to Volker Nilles, executive vice president of new machines for KraussMaffei Corp., and be responsible for all facets of the division,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy