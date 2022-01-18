ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'OlliOlli World' is a friendly but deceptively difficult skateboarding game

By N. Ingraham
Engadget
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlliOlli and its sequel, OlliOlli 2: Welcome to Olliwood, are notoriously difficult to master. These side-scrolling skateboarding games start out easily enough, but if you want to complete every challenge, get ready to play and replay some levels dozens of times over. It can be infuriating, but also extremely satisfying to...

The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The 11 Most Difficult Bosses in Video Games

Who designed these, and why do I enjoy the suffering so much? From Mike Tyson of Punch-Out!! to Absolute Radiance of Hollow Knight, and delving into FromSoftware games like Sekiro and Bloodborne, here are some of the most challenging and difficult bosses... ever. Time to Git Gud!
VIDEO GAMES
thecollegiatelive.com

Online gaming, communities, and friends that saved me

In 2017, I decided to buy a pre-built computer while attending Ferris State University. I had a lot more free time than expected and decided to get back into gaming. Little did I know that this pre-built PC I bought from Cyberpower would be the bridge that would connect me to a community of friends that saved my life.
VIDEO GAMES
monstervine.com

OlliOlli World Preview – Steezy Lyfe

We’re only a few weeks away from the release of OlliOlli World and I got the chance to check out a second preview build of the game. In case you’ve been out of the loop, OlliOlli is a side scrolling skateboarding game from Roll7, and OlliOlli World is not only the third entry in the series, but its first foray into a 3D aesthetic. You can read my impressions of the first build here, but new to this second build is the addition of two other zones to skate in, along with the customization menu. Whereas the first world was a fun, California beach styled area, the second is a forest teaming with oversized critters and the third features aliens in a desert. The pastel art style continues to be an absolute treat to look at, and the music is a great selection of lo-fi tracks.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

OlliOlli World Hands-on Preview: Stressful skating that's better than ever

Considering how brilliant OlliOlli 2's gameplay is, it was difficult to imagine where Roll7 could go with OlliOlli World. Since the series has been based on players needing quick enough fingers to pull of precisely timed jumps and complex combos, adding too much more could be over complicating things. We've...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Like A Perfect Grind, OlliOlli World Seeks Balance

There have been a lot of moments when OlliOlli World has made me want to throw a controller across the room, but none quite so much as the time I had to race a lazy cartoon bear down a river. You barrel down a forested hill decked out with skatepark accouterments, while the bear floats idly on some speedy downhill rapids in a relaxing inner tube. First one to the bottom wins. There is no indication that the bear is aware a race is taking place.
VIDEO GAMES
Vox

Wordle is a deceptively easy game for burnt-out pandemic shut-ins

Wordle, the buzzy new daily word game, is minimal by design. The game is a website, not an app. It updates every evening at 7 pm Eastern with a new word puzzle, with only one available at a time. Players get six attempts to guess the correct word, and the site makes it easy to share the results on social media.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Fortnite's latest update adds climbable monsters and brings back Tilted Towers

Fortnite may be on to a new chapter, but Epic Games is keen to bring back the past in more ways than one. To begin with, the developer has added decidedly Toothless-like climbable monsters (Klombos) that traverse the map. You can use the blowholes on their heads to fly away from pursuing rivals, and feed them fruit (Klomberries) to get items. They're normally peaceful, but can be provoked into a frenzy.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

OlliOlli World is fun, fast and addictive

We recently had the opportunity to play an early demo of OlliOlli World, the new entry in the series that mixes 2D platforming and skateboarding. While we specifically went hands-on with the PC version, the game will also come to Switch for its launch on February 8. Based on my...
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

OlliOlli World is a good-spirited renovation of punishing skateventures

To perform an ollie is to commune with gods. Or maybe just look cool. OlliOlli World is shaping up to be a good-spirited renovation of the 2D skateboarding series that has traditionally been quite punishing. This one's got a flashy third dimension, moon-faced cartoon characters, and a plucky story to match. We're told of Skate Godz who once appointed a human representative on earth. But she's about to retire and needs a prodigy to step forward to fill her Vans. The player is that potential new conduit between holy half-pipers and humanity. In other words, this is a quest to become Skate Pope. Caliph of kickflips. Dalai Slama. Having both popped and shoved-it through a heap of levels in preview, I'm happy to report you can all sit down. I'm the chosen one. It's me.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

OlliOlli World demo impressions — Kicks, tricks, and Skate Gods

While previous OlliOlli skateboarding games are known for their brutal difficulty along with its imaginative pixel art design, its sequel is taking a decidedly different path with a new dimension. If you simply compare the upcoming OlliOlli World to the look of its predecessors, you could hardly tell that they’re part of the same series, given how the new game features 2.5D artwork. The sequel still takes place in the cartoonish world of Radlandia, though. However, diving into its gameplay tells a different story. Integrated into the bright graphics and characters who tell cheesy jokes is a familiar trick system that challenges players to pull off complex combos and chase high scores. It simply doesn’t punish more casual players like me as hard for not having pixel-perfect accuracy all the time.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Cheeky hack-and-slash RPG ‘Nobody Saves the World’ is available now

After being pushed back from its , Drinkbox Studios’ playful shape-shifting RPG is available at last on Xbox and PC. From the makers of and , Nobody Saves the World is crammed with Drinkbox’s signature self-aware humor and vivid art style while paying homage to classic RPGs from the 90s. Inspired by Final Fantasy Tactic’s Job system, the game’s titular hero Nobody can shapeshift into 18 different off-kilter forms including an egg, slug, and even a bodybuilder to complete quests and clear out dungeons.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and have new features been leaked

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for. In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s...
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

'Valorant' will let players mute words they don't want to appear in text chat

If you'd rather not mute certain Valorant players even though they occasionally make sketchy comments in chat, a new update could solve the problem. The latest Valorant patch 4.01 is introducing a muted words list, letting you enter words or phrases "that you, personally, would not like to appear in-game," developer Riot Games announced.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Can You Play Nobody Saves the World in Co-op or Multiplayer With Friends?

Thinking of playing Nobody Saves the World, but wondering if it has any multiplayer or co-op modes? Here’s what you need to know. The short answer is yes, Nobody Saves the World does support co-op play. This fun and colourful action RPG from Drinkbox Studios, the team that brought us Guacamelee can be played online with up to one other player in co-op.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Netflix's latest mobile games include an open-world card battler

Netflix is still relatively new to mobile gaming, but that isn't stopping it from quickly releasing new titles. What's on Netflix notes the streaming service has unveiled two new titles for subscribers. The headliner, Arcanium: Rise of Akhan, is an Android and iOS card battler reminiscent of Hearthstone. Supercombo's mobile adaptation of its Steam Early Access game may be single-player, but it adds open-world and roguelike elements you don't often see in titles like this.
VIDEO GAMES

