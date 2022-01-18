5 children rescued after going missing on NC creek

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Five children were found safe after going missing on Belews Creek on Monday, according to an official with knowledge of the scene.

A man had five of his children go in the water on an inflatable paddle boat at the Pine Hall Boat Ramp on Belews Lake.

At some point around sunset, the children accidentally floated off. They were on paddleboards, and the father lost sight of them around 6 p.m. after bringing someone back to the dock.

First responders were able to get boats in the water to search for them.

Around 9:45 p.m., all five of them were found and taken to the hospital.

There is no word on their conditions at this time.

A bystander found three of them in his personal boat. The other two were found nearby.

