ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stokes County, NC

5 children rescued after going missing on NC creek

By Dolan Reynolds
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SZ543_0doh6d4H00

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Five children were found safe after going missing on Belews Creek on Monday, according to an official with knowledge of the scene.

A man had five of his children go in the water on an inflatable paddle boat at the Pine Hall Boat Ramp on Belews Lake.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

At some point around sunset, the children accidentally floated off. They were on paddleboards, and the father lost sight of them around 6 p.m. after bringing someone back to the dock.

First responders were able to get boats in the water to search for them.

Around 9:45 p.m., all five of them were found and taken to the hospital.

WATCH: Dashcam video shows CMPD officer witness vehicle flip over on I-77; render aid

There is no word on their conditions at this time.

A bystander found three of them in his personal boat. The other two were found nearby.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stokes County, NC
City
Belews Creek, NC
Stokes County, NC
Crime & Safety
Stokes County, NC
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wghp#Qc News Alerts#Queen City News
Fox 46 Charlotte

‘It’s very traumatic.’ Family and friends mourn sudden loss of Concord mother killed in hit-and-run crash

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Family and friends of 26-year-old Kaitlyn Ball are in mourning after she was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night. Ball leaves behind an 8-year-old child. Concord police said Keshara Bridges, 25, eventually turned herself in as the driver of the crash, after nearby surveillance video shows her car […]
CONCORD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC Highway Patrol: Two Marines killed, two others airlifted after single-vehicle crash involving Camp Lejeune military vehicle

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Marines were killed and two others were airlifted to a local hospital after a crash involving a military vehicle from Camp Lejeune on Wednesday. Troopers with the N.C. State Highway Patrol confirmed the two dead in a press conference held around 4:40 p.m. Officials also said the two other Marines […]
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC officials call for federal help as Charlotte-area hospitals reach above 95% capacity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – North Carolina health leaders have requested federal assistance as record-high hospitalizations put a strain on hospitals in the Charlotte region, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Atrium Health reported that its system is currently above 95% capacity, despite enacting a number of strategies to […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy