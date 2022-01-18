Clene completes 50% enrollment in phase 2 COVID-19 trial of CNM-ZnAg

In a phase 2 clinical trial conducted by Avalo Therapeutics and supported by researchers from Sanford Burnham Prebys, a significantly higher proportion of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 remained alive and free of respiratory failure for 28 days after receiving treatment with a new antibody called CERC-002. Unlike other experimental COVID therapies, CERC-002 does not target the virus itself, instead targeting the immune response associated with the virus to stop the disease from progressing before it becomes fatal.

