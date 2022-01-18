ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clene completes 50% enrollment in phase 2 COVID-19 trial of CNM-ZnAg

Clene (CLNN -0.3%) said it has enrolled more than 50% of ~276 planned participants for its phase 2 trial of CNM-ZnAg in acutely...

