ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

bluebird bio down 4% after FDA extends review for gene therapies

By Jonathan Block
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) are down 4% in morning trading as the FDA as extended the reviews for biologics license applications for its gene therapies betibeglogene...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

AbbVie announces FDA approval for Skyrizi in psoriatic arthritis

The FDA has approved Skyrizi (risankizumab-rzaa) for adults with active psoriatic arthritis ((PsA)), making it the second indicationfor the IL-23 inhibitor in the U.S., the developer, AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), announced Friday. A systemic inflammatory disease affecting skin and joints, PsA impacts an estimated 30% of patients with psoriasis. The FDA decision...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

NIH says Pfizer's Paxloid should be first treatment option for certain COVID-19 patients

The National Institutes of Health on Wednesday updated its COVID-19 treatment guidelines for patients with mild to moderate forms of COVID-19 who are at high risk for disease progression. The new guidelines now include the recently authorized antivirals developed by Pfizer Inc. and Merck & Co. Inc. /Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, note that GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology Inc.'s sotrovimab is the only monoclonal antibody that is thought to be effective against omicron, and have added a three-day course of Gilead Sciences Inc.'s Veklury as a treatment option. The panel suggests that clinicians first use Pfizer's Paxlovid, then sotrovimab, then Veklury, and the final option should be molnupiravir, which is the Merck/Ridgeback drug.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Alnylam posts 18-month data for vutrisiran in ATTR amyloidosis

Alnylam (NASDAQ:ALNY) is trading flat in the pre-market after announcing 18-month data for its Phase 3 study of vutrisiran in transthyretin-mediated (ATTR) amyloidosis. The company said that the trial met all secondary endpoints in patients with hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy. Alnylam (ALNY) previously disclosed that the HELIOS-A study met its...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluebird Bio#Gene#Eli Cel
pharmaceutical-technology.com

US FDA clears Nuvation Bio’s application for solid tumour therapy

The company will start a trial of NUV-868 as a single agent and along with olaparib or enzalutamide in solid tumours. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the investigational new drug (IND) application submitted by Nuvation Bio for assessing NUV-868 to treat advanced solid tumours. The BD2-selective...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
Seeking Alpha

Esperion Therapeutics - A Glimmer Of Light At The End Of The Tunnel

NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET, treatments for "bad" cholesterol, have high untapped market potential in the US. It has been a difficult 2 years for Esperion (NASDAQ:ESPR) and their investors. The share price rose to $75 in February 2020 when the FDA approved NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET as treatments to lower LDL-C, the so-called "bad" cholesterol. As shown in the note below, analysts were quite bullish on the company, with JMP Securities targeting a share price of $191 in a note to investors in April 2020.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Outlook Therapeutics: Likely FDA Approval, Possible Buyout

Outlook's drug ONS-5010 has a unique value prop that will set it apart in the wet AMD landscape. Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) is a New Jersey-based clinical-stage pharma currently developing and planning to launch the first FDA-approved ophthalmic bevacizumab product, LYTENAVA, conditional on FDA approval being received. LYTENAVA is first aimed to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), and will later also target diabetic macular edema (DME) and branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Alzheimer's groups protest CMS decision on Biogen's Aduhelm

Groups supporting Alzheimer's patients are putting pressure on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") to reverse a preliminary decision that severely limits coverage of Biogen's (BIIB +0.0%) Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm (aducanumab). CMS earlier this month announced it would limit coverage of the treatment to those already enrolled in...
ADVOCACY
Seeking Alpha

CASI announces FDA’s Orphan Drug Designation for follicular lymphoma candidate

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) announced that the FDA had awarded its partner BioInvent International, the Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for an investigational therapy targeted at follicular lymphoma, the most prevalent form of slow-growing Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. BI-1206, BioInvent's lead asset, is currently undergoing two Phase 1/2 trials: one in combination with...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Adamis Pharmaceuticals: Market Continues To Overlook TEMPOL's Potential To Be A Leading COVID-19 Therapeutic

Adamis Pharmaceuticals is moving TEMPOL forward against COVID-19. The FDA recently announced that they submitted a Fast Track application for TEMPOL. I have covered Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) numerous times over the past 12 months, with most of my attention being focused on the company TEMPOL's product candidate for the treatment of COVID-19. In my previous ADMP article, I discussed why I believe 2022 will be a "now or never" opportunity for Adamis, and the company needed to make moves to ensure TEMPOL gets a fair shot at COVID-19. Recently, the company has started to make some headway and has recently submitted an application to the FDA for Fast Track Designation for TEMPOL in COVID-19 patients. The announcement triggered a 40% spike in the share price but the stock has since retreated to its previous trading range. It looks as if the market is overlooking TEMPOL and its potential to be the leading COVID-19 product that can potentially treat and prevent COVID-19 infection. The surge of Omicron cases around the world has put pressure on health organizations to find more therapeutic options that could help combat the pandemic regardless of the virus's ability to mutate. I believe the rise in cases and growing pressure to find a solution to the pandemic will finally put the spotlight on TEMPOL. As a result, I'm extremely bullish on ADMP at its current price and I still believe it is worthy of a speculative investment.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedCity News

ImmPACT Bio reels in $111M to prevent tumor escape with novel cell therapies

Cell therapies zero in on cancer cells, but tumors can still find ways to evade such targeted approaches. ImmPACT Bio’s cell therapies are designed to prevent tumor escape and the clinical-stage biotech has raised $111 million to advance their development. The Series B round of financing announced Thursday was...
CAMARILLO, CA
crunchbase.com

64x Bio Raises $55M To Advance Gene Therapy Platform

San Francisco-based gene therapy biotech company 64x Bio has raised $55 million to advance its gene therapy manufacturing platform, which company officials and investors say could “revolutionize the economics and accessibility of gene therapy.”. The raise comes as many investors say gene therapy is poised to make waves in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pennbizreport.com

University of Pennsylvania, Center for Breakthrough Medicines to develop gene therapies

The University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program (GTP) and Center for Breakthrough Medicines (CBM), an integrated cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization, recently signed a renewable five-year agreement to develop gene therapies. The goal is to decrease the development costs, timelines, and manufacturing, which will increase...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
46K+
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy