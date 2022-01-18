ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xeris Biopharma reaffirms FY'21 guidance

By Ravikash
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 3 days ago
XERS -1.35% premarket to...

Seeking Alpha

Assure to get voluntarily delisted from Canadian stock exchange

Assure Holdings (IONM) goes in voluntarily to get its shares delisted from Toronto Stock Exchange Venture, effective as at the market close on Feb. 7, 2022. The dually-listed healthcare services company said Friday that it will no loner trade on Canadian exchange and will continue to trade just on Nasdaq under the current ticker symbol "IONM".
Seeking Alpha

Assertio's Digital Strategy Looks To Be Paying Off

The company has successfully shedded its opioid businesses, $900M+ in debt and slashed well over half of its OpEx, increasing guidance three times in a year. Assertio (ASRT) has an interesting history (see SA contributor Edmund Ingham for a detailed description) as it was mostly involved in selling opioids, a business which it had to sell at a steep loss and with lawsuits following.
Seeking Alpha

First Wave BioPharma down after secondary offering

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) falls 2.5% in after hours trading as the company files for secondary stock offering of 624,025 shares. The shares were issued to selling shareholders as part of AzurRx BioPharma's acquisition of First Wave Bio in a stock-and-cash deal valued at $229 million. Also, the company notes...
ShareCast

Wickes backs FY profit guidance, appoints new CFO

Home improvement retailer Wickes backed its full-year profit guidance on Thursday following a solid fourth quarter, as it announced the appointment of a new chief financial officer. 4,217.31. 17:25 21/01/22. n/a. n/a. 7,258.45. 17:20 21/01/22. n/a. n/a. 2,948.04. 17:20 21/01/22. -0.74%. -21.93. In an update for the 13 weeks to...
ShareCast

Entain lifts lower end of FY guidance as Covid curbs ease

Ladbrokes and Bwin owner Entain raised the lower end of core earnings guidance despite a 9% fall in fourth-quarter online net gaming revenue against a tough 2020 comparator. Retail net gaming revenue surged 60% in the three months to December 31, boosted by the easing of Covid-19 related curbs. Entain said it now expected core earnings between £875m - £885m, compared with previous guidance £850m - £900m and expected to treble the size of the business.
Seeking Alpha

Dividend Harvesting Week 46 Update, $4,600 Allocated, $312.32 In Annual Dividends Yielding 6.32% Across 60 Positions

After 46 weeks and $4,600 allocated, the Dividend Harvesting portfolio is generating $312.32 in annual dividend income. It doesn't matter how you invest; the important thing is that you're investing for your future. Regardless of whether you're allocating capital to an S&P 500 index fund, your favorite companies, or dividend-producing assets, the important thing is that you're investing in your future. This series has never been about hitting a target yield, generating a certain amount of profit, or beating the market. I had two specific goals with this series. The first was to create a blueprint for constructing a dividend portfolio by documenting the journey starting from the beginning. The second goal was to illustrate how allocating capital each week toward investing regardless of the amount would be beneficial in the long run. Too many people are under the illusion that you need tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands to benefit from investing. Instead of using my real dividend portfolio as an example, I decided to start a new account, fund it with $100, and add $100 weekly, providing a step-by-step guide to dividend investing. This methodology doesn't have to be used for dividend investing, and it could be as simple as an S&P index fund or a Total Market fund. Hopefully, this series is inspiring people to invest in their future to attain financial freedom.
ShareCast

Pearson lifts FY guidance on strong assessment unit results

The company said it now expected full-year adjusted operating profit of £385m, with sales up 8%, against analysts forecasts of £375m. Sales in assessment & qualifications, Pearson’s largest business, were up 18% as professional certification (VUE), clinical assessment and US student assessment performed strongly, following a recovery from the Covid pandemic.
Seeking Alpha

UnitedHealth Non-GAAP EPS of $4.48 beats by $0.17, revenue of $73.74B beats by $880M

UnitedHealth press release (NYSE:UNH): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.48 beats by $0.17. Revenue of $73.74B (+12.6% Y/Y) beats by $880M. UnitedHealth Group affirmed the 2022 growth and performance objectives established at its November 30, 2021 Investor Conference, including revenues of $317 billion to $320 billion ($317.55B consensus), net earnings of $20.20 to $20.70 per share, adjusted net earnings of $21.10 to $21.60 per share ($21.65 consensus) and cash flows from operations of $23 billion to $24 billion.
Benzinga

Xeris Biopharma Eyes High End Of FY21 Sales Outlook

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) has reaffirmed its preliminary 2021 pro forma sales at a high-end of $76 million - $80 million guidance, approximately 55% growth from 2020. The company held year-end 2021 preliminary cash, cash equivalents, and investments of approximately $102 million. "2022 is off to a good...
ShareCast

Kitchenware brand ProCook set to meet FY expectations

Kitchenware brand ProCook said on Tuesday that full-year results were on course to meet market expectations as it reported a jump in revenues. In an update for the 12 weeks to 9 January, the company said revenues rose 34.6% to £23.1m. On a two-year like-for-like basis, revenues were 104.1% higher and ProCook said it outperformed the UK kitchenware market by +38.5% points during the period.
martechseries.com

Sprinklr Announces Leadership Changes and Board Appointment; Affirms Guidance for Q4 and Full Year FY 2022

Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced several leadership changes, an appointment to its board of directors, and reiterated financial guidance. Manish Sarin will join Sprinklr as Chief Financial Officer on January 24, 2022, reporting to Sprinklr Founder, Chairman and CEO, Ragy...
Seeking Alpha

New Gold's FY 2022 gold equivalent production meets guidance

New Gold (NGD +4.4%) reports Q4 production totaled 111.5K gold equiv. oz., consisting of 81K oz. of gold, 214K oz. of silver and 14.2M lbs. copper. For the full year, production totaled nearly 419K gold equiv. oz., within company guidance of 405K-450K oz., but final gold output of 286.9K oz. slipped below guidance of 287K-312K oz., while also reporting production of nearly 868K oz. of silver and 61.7M lbs. of copper.
ShareCast

Vistry sees FY profits in line with expectations

The company, formerly known as Bovis Homes, forecast profits of around £345m, up from £143.9m a year ago, as it recorded 6,551 completions during the year, with gross margins expected to be more than 22%, up from 17.6% from last year. Average selling prices were roughly stable at...
