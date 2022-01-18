ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Bloomington police make arrest after woman found shot in head

By Izzy Karpinski
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JfelB_0doh5qGH00

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police have made an arrest in connection to a woman found shot in the head last week.

The arrest was made after a 29-year-old woman was found in the back seat of a vehicle on W. Illinois Street on January 12 . She had been shot in the head and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

After interviewing witnesses, police arrested Dalia Meyers, 26, for criminal recklessness and criminal mischief.

Officials have not announced a motive or whether the shooting was intentional.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 16

Related
FOX59

Kokomo man arrested in connection to stabbing

KOKOMO, Ind. — A 44-year-old Kokomo man has been arrested after police found a man suffering from a stab wound to his chest. Michael S. Laird is charged with aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony. According to Kokomo police, officers were dispatched to the area of Union and Taylor streets shortly before 10 a.m. on […]
KOKOMO, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Bloomington, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Bloomington, IN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 59
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Vandals trash Shelbyville parks, officials ask community to be vigilant

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — Officials at the Shelbyville Parks Department said vandalism has always been an issue, but in the last year it has gotten out of hand. Within the past few weeks, the department said vandals ripped a door frame out of the buildings foundation and yanked partitions out of wall actually knocking the buildings foundation […]
SHELBYVILLE, IN
FOX59

Meehan charged in 2021 shooting death of Terre Haute police detective

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal grand jury returned an indictment for a Terre Haute man for charges in his involvement in the shooting death of former Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. Shane Meehan is charged with the murder of a federal officer, attempted arson of federal property and using […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
FOX59

Columbus police will report and track bias incidents with or without a crime

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Two recent incidents have prompted the Columbus Police Department to update its policies regarding the reporting of incidents involving alleged bias. One incident involved racist flyers that were left on cars, parking lots and sidewalks. The other involved a person who reported being called a racial slur. “While these were obviously very disturbing, […]
COLUMBUS, IN
FOX59

Young Dolph murder suspects appear in Memphis court for first time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph appeared before a judge in a Memphis court for the first time on Wednesday. Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith have been indicted and were arraigned Wednesday morning. Video of their appearance can be seen in the player at the top of this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX59

Indiana man missing in Alabama since December

GREENVILLE, Ala. — Authorities in Alabama have begun a statewide search for an Indiana man who has been missing since the end of December. Donald Gulley, 65, was last seen around 8 a.m., Dec. 30, 2021, in Greenville, Alabama. Police said that he may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment, and […]
GREENVILLE, AL
FOX59

FOX59

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy