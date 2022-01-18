Bloomington police make arrest after woman found shot in head

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police have made an arrest in connection to a woman found shot in the head last week.

The arrest was made after a 29-year-old woman was found in the back seat of a vehicle on W. Illinois Street on January 12 . She had been shot in the head and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

After interviewing witnesses, police arrested Dalia Meyers, 26, for criminal recklessness and criminal mischief.

Officials have not announced a motive or whether the shooting was intentional.

