President Biden introduced the Build Back Better in 2021 to extend the monetary benefits and other reliefs to US citizens. However, Biden is suspicious that two of the bill’s significant components might not remain. The initial bill contained an extension of child tax credit and community college tuition fees but might get eliminated as time proceeds; the bill included a five-year child tax credit program under the American Rescue Plan. The families received the first half of the payments by the end of 2021, with the remaining half due till April 2022. CNBC reports that Democrats were forced to cut down the bill’s excerpts to gain full support.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 20 HOURS AGO