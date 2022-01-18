ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canadiens' Samuel Montembeault: Enters in relief

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Montembeault stopped all six shots during the third period of Monday's 5-2 loss...

www.cbssports.com

Cayden Primeau
abc17news.com

Dvorak scores 2, Montembeault saves 48, Montreal tops Dallas

DALLAS (AP) — Christian Dvorak scored twice, Sam Montembeault made a career-high 48 saves for his second win of the season and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Dallas Stars 5-3 for their third road win. Dvorak and Michael Pezzetta scored 22 seconds apart in the second period, and Tyler Toffoli, Dvorak and Josh Anderson beat Jake Oettinger three times in 3:15 for a 5-2 lead early in the third. Braden Holtby replaced Oettinger after Anderson’s goal at 4:18. Jacob Peterson, Tyler Seguin and Joe Pavelski scored for Dallas, which never led. The Stars have been outscored 15-5 during a three-game losing streak.
NHL
dallassun.com

