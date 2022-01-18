Canadiens' Samuel Montembeault: Enters in relief

When the Arizona Cardinals began the post-Bruce Arians era, they hoped for great fortune as they eventually ushered in both Kliff Kingsbury as head coach and Kyler Murray as their first-overall pick at quarterback in 2019. The two have had an increasing amount of success over the last three seasons, but something remains not quite right in the desert. Despite general manager Steve Keim also throwing a ton of talent at the roster on both sides of the ball, most notably All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins, a hot start to the 2021 season was met with an ice-cold finish that arguably should've been overcome despite the loss of Hopkins to injury.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO