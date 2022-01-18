Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Logs two assists in loss

Tuch contributed a goal, an assist, and two hits in a 3-1 win over the Senators on Tuesday. Tuch now has seven points over his last seven games since returning from injury (shoulder). The 25-year-old established himself during his four seasons with Vegas but has really only just gotten started with Buffalo, playing in just the seven games this season. He already is logging more ice time, 18:08 per game, with Buffalo than he ever did with the Golden Knights, and his role should only increase with health and if he maintains this rate of scoring.
