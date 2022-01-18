ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Logs two assists in loss

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Drouin had two assists, three shots on goal and one hit in Monday's...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Montreal Canadiens Loss In Arizona And Eyes On The Future

Montreal Canadiens fans have long since given up on hopes that their team can repeat as Stanley Cup challengers this season. Just as new executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton is doing, we are focusing on analyzing every game with an eye to the future. The big headline...
NHL
markerzone.com

NHL DOPS ANNOUNCES FINES FOR JONATHAN DROUIN AND PHILLIP DANAULT (W/VIDEO)

The National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced on Wednesday that they've fined Los Angeles Kings forward Phillip Danault $5,000 for a dangerous trip on Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point. The incident in question occurred near the half-way point of the second period in the neutral zone. Danault...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Snatches Fan’s Phone, Records Hilarious Message Before Bruins-Capitals Game

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is a man of the people — and one funny guy. The Bruins forward had some fun with a Boston fan ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Capitals, in a way that only Brad Marchand could. As he made his way off the ice following pregame warmups, Marchand started giving out his usual high-fives and fist bumps to the fans there to greet him. One young fan was recording it on his phone, which is when Marchand decided to have his fun. He snagged the phone as he walked through the tunnel and recorded a rather...
NHL
NHL

Heika's Take: Loss to Canadiens has Stars inching toward do-or-die mode

DALLAS -- For just one game, there was much to digest Tuesday. The Stars lost a 5-3 home contest to the team with the worst record in hockey, which was playing on the second night of a back-to-back. They now are 1-4-0 in their past five games and losing ground on a vicious battle for playoff positioning in the Western Conference. And they continue to struggle to convert golden scoring chances as they get ready to head out on the road, where they've tallied five goals combined in their past six games away from home.
NHL
Finger Lakes Times

Stars’ offense improves, but lacks polish in 5-3 loss to Canadiens

DALLAS — Tuesday’s game against the Canadiens was supposed to be an oasis in a desert of road games for the Stars. Montreal is the worst team in the league that entered Tuesday with two road wins all season. It played the previous night in Arizona. The Stars were nigh unbeatable at the American Airlines Center.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Jake Evans: Assists on Pezzetta goal

Evans had an assist, three shots on goal, one hit and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Stars. Evans had the primary assist on a goal Michael Pezzetta scored with his face. Evans' blast from the circle was stopped by Jake Oettinger, but the puck rebound up and off Pezzetta's mug into the net. The assist snapped a 12-game scoreless run for Evans, who has three goals, seven assists, 50 shots and 49 hits over 30 games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Tim Stutzle: Adds assist in loss

Stutzle provided an assist in a 3-1 loss to the Sabres on Tuesday. Stutzle assisted on Drake Batherson's power-play score for his ninth power-play of the season. The left winger went seven games without a goal at the tail-end of November but has since netted four goals and five assists over the nine games since. The 20-year-old has picked up where he left off last season offensively, as he has put up 17 points through 31 games in 2021.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Rasmus Kupari: Manages assist in loss

Kupari logged an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Lightning. Kupari helped out on an Arthur Kaliyev tally in the second period. The 21-year-old Kupari has gathered three assists in his last six outings, but he has now gone 16 games without a goal. The Finnish center is up to nine points, 32 shots on net, 30 hits and 14 PIM through 37 contests, mainly serving as a third-liner.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Elias Lindholm: Logs assist Tuesday

Lindholm registered an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Panthers. Lindholm set up Matthew Tkachuk's insurance tally in the third period. The assist was Lindholm's second in his last three games. The Swedish center reached the 30-point mark (12 goals, 18 helpers) in 35 games while filling a top-line role. He's added 96 shots on net, 26 hits, a plus-23 rating and four PIM this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Adds assist in loss

Verhaeghe registered an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Flames. Verhaeghe helped out on Sam Bennett's second-period tally, which was the extent of the Panthers' offense. The 26-year-old Verhaeghe has enjoyed a productive January with five goals and three assists in eight games. The Ontario native is up to 13 tallies, 19 helpers, 77 shots on net, 24 PIM and a plus-16 rating in 38 contests overall. He'll continue to feature in a top-six role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Slides assist in loss

Carrier contributed an assist in a 3-1 loss to the Canucks on Tuesday. Carrier has just two assists over his last 11 games, though he has already seen marked improvement offensively this season. After putting up just three points in 19 games in 2020, the defenseman has two goals and 12 assists through 38 contests in 2021.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Alex Tuch: Logs goal, assist

Tuch contributed a goal, an assist, and two hits in a 3-1 win over the Senators on Tuesday. Tuch now has seven points over his last seven games since returning from injury (shoulder). The 25-year-old established himself during his four seasons with Vegas but has really only just gotten started with Buffalo, playing in just the seven games this season. He already is logging more ice time, 18:08 per game, with Buffalo than he ever did with the Golden Knights, and his role should only increase with health and if he maintains this rate of scoring.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Rem Pitlick: Registers assist in win

Pitlick had an assist and one shot on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Stars. Montreal head coach Dominque Ducharme juggled the lines with Tyler Toffoli returning and Joel Armia and Cole Caufield added to the COVID-19 protocols list. Part of that shakeup was moving Pitlick, who has played mainly on the wing, to center between Jonathan Drouin and Josh Anderson. The trio combined on Anderson's third-period goal, and the assist was Pitlick's second point since joining Montreal three games ago. As for his work at the dot, Pitlick failed to win either of his two draws.
NHL

