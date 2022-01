Rory McIlroy will take a leaf from Tiger Woods’ book as he bids to build on the momentum of his post-Ryder Cup performances in 2022.McIlroy broke down in tears after beating Xander Schauffele to register his only point in Europe’s record 19-9 defeat at Whistling Straits last year, the four-time major winner feeling he “should have done more” in the contest.Three weeks later McIlroy returned to action with a second PGA Tour title of the season at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas and the following month held the 54-hole lead in the DP World Tour Championship before being overhauled...

