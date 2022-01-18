ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortnite’s Tilted Towers is back

By Austen Goslin
Cover picture for the articleTitled Towers, Fortnite’s most famous and recognizable location, has returned to the battle royale. The game’s most popular landmark rejoined the map with the latest patch, available Tuesday, which also revealed that the city has been hidden in the thawing ice on the new Chapter 3 island....

