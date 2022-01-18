ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Home Heating Safety Tips As Northeast Florida Faces It’s First Freeze

WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vPlAS_0doguL3h00
What You Need to Know About Fire Prevention and Safety domestic smoke alarm / heat detector (Peter Dazeley/Getty Images)

Jacksonville — According to the National Fire Protection Association (nfpa), heating equipment is one of the leading causes of home fire deaths.

Today, St Johns County Fire Rescue posted nfpa’s tips on keeping your home safe and warm!

Heating Safety Tips:

• Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from fireplaces, wood stoves, or portable space heaters.

• Establish a three-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters.

• Never use your oven to heat your home.

• Turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or at night before going to bed.

• Have a qualified professional install stationary space heating equipment, water heaters or central heating equipment according to the local codes and manufacturer’s

instructions.

• Use a qualified professional to clean heating equipment and chimneys every year.

• Use fuel specified by the manufacture for burning space heaters.

• Ensure fireplaces have sturdy screens to stop sparks from flying into the room. Also, cool ashes in a metal container a safe distance away from your home.

• Test smoke alarms at least once a month.

Heating Equipment Smarts:

Follow manufacturer’s instructions when installing wood burning stoves or have the stove installed by a professional.

Install and maintain CO alarms to avoid the risk of CO poisoning. If you smell gas in the gas heater do not light the appliance. Leave the home immediately and call the local fire department or gas company.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

CPSC warns parents not to use certain Infant loungers

12:30 p.m. ET Jan. 21, 2022: Leachco, the company that manufactures Podsters, has issued a response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s claims that its infant loungers are unsafe. The company’s response to the CPSC warning is included in the story. Original story:. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety...
KIDS
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
48K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy