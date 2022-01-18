Home Heating Safety Tips As Northeast Florida Faces It’s First Freeze

What You Need to Know About Fire Prevention and Safety domestic smoke alarm / heat detector (Peter Dazeley/Getty Images)

Jacksonville — According to the National Fire Protection Association (nfpa), heating equipment is one of the leading causes of home fire deaths.

Today, St Johns County Fire Rescue posted nfpa’s tips on keeping your home safe and warm!

Heating Safety Tips:

• Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from fireplaces, wood stoves, or portable space heaters.

• Establish a three-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters.

• Never use your oven to heat your home.

• Turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or at night before going to bed.

• Have a qualified professional install stationary space heating equipment, water heaters or central heating equipment according to the local codes and manufacturer’s

instructions.

• Use a qualified professional to clean heating equipment and chimneys every year.

• Use fuel specified by the manufacture for burning space heaters.

• Ensure fireplaces have sturdy screens to stop sparks from flying into the room. Also, cool ashes in a metal container a safe distance away from your home.

• Test smoke alarms at least once a month.

Heating Equipment Smarts:

Follow manufacturer’s instructions when installing wood burning stoves or have the stove installed by a professional.

Install and maintain CO alarms to avoid the risk of CO poisoning. If you smell gas in the gas heater do not light the appliance. Leave the home immediately and call the local fire department or gas company.

