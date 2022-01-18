McLaren and Mercedes confirm launch dates

Rocket League is a game of not just many cars (and an equal amount of explosions), but one of plenty of crossovers as well. From the Llama-Rama event crossing over with Fortnite, to an endless amount of cars from various IPs, there are so many entertainment brands to represent when playing your favorite car soccer game. One such crossover is with McLaren, who previously introduced the sunning McLaren 570S to the game. Today, the partnership is going a step further. The McLaren 765LT is now available as a car in Rocket League, thanks to a fresh bundle between the two companies.
