ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bzCZF_0dogu1UQ00

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.

The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.

Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oCx7I_0dogu1UQ00
Liverpool and Arsenal played out a goalless draw in the first leg at Anfield last week (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following short-term injury problems.

The rules for the Carabao Cup, governed by the EFL rather than the Premier League, also offer a wider scope to those players who are deemed to be available for the competition.

The first leg finished goalless at Anfield last week, with Granit Xhaka sent off in the first-half for the visitors.

The match at the Emirates Stadium should have been the first of the two-legged semi-final but it was rearranged after a number of positive coronavirus cases for the Reds.

Chelsea await the winners of Thursday’s tie in the final, scheduled to take place at Wembley on February 27.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
vavel.com

As it happened: Arsenal 0 - 2 Liverpool in the Carabao Cup Semi Final

After a positive start from Arsenal a Diogo doubled sealed Liverpool's fate and sent them through to the final of the Carabao Cup. They face Chelsea at Wembley next month!. A close call but he's on side. Jota is played through and with a bouncing ball he beats Ramsdale to it and dinks it over the Englishman in goal to double his tally and the scoreboard!
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Granit Xhaka
Person
Mikel Arteta
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Ralf Rangnick stands by decision to replace Manchester United striker at Brentford

Ralf Rangnick stood by his decision to substitute Cristiano Ronaldo despite the striker’s angry reaction during Manchester United’s 3-1 win at Brentford.Goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford boosted Manchester United’s top-four ambitions.But the spotlight was once again on Ronaldo, who was far from impressed when his number came up with 20 minutes left.The striker trudged off slowly before hurling his coat to the floor as he sat down muttering “why?”.However, United interim boss Rangnick said: “He was asking ‘why me’?. But I told him I take the decisions in the interest of the team.“We were 2-0 up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Efl Cup#Arsenal#League Cup#The Premier League#Efl#Anfield#Reds
The Independent

Manchester United knock out Arsenal as Chelsea also reach Continental Cup semi-finals

Four of the FA WSL’s top five teams will contest the semi-finals of the Continental Cup with Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea all progressing.League leaders Arsenal were knocked out by third-placed Manchester United courtesy of Alessia Russo’s 85th-minute header.The impressive victory continued United’s fine form, meaning they have now won five games in a row in all competitions without conceding.Pernille Harder scored a hat-trick as Chelsea cruised to a 4-2 win over West Ham.The Denmark international opened the scoring for the visitors after 25 minutes only for Katerina Svitkova to equalise before half-time.However, three goals in nine second-half...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Bergwijn reveals Antonio Conte’s instructions before Tottenham heroics

Steven Bergwijn was delighted to follow Antonio Conte’s instructions and deliver a dramatic stoppage-time win for Tottenham at Leicester.The Netherlands international scored twice in 79 seconds of time added on to turn Spurs’ 2-1 deficit into a memorable 3-2 victory.He was sent on in the 78th minute, two minutes after James Maddison had put the Foxes on course for the three points in their first Premier League game of 2022 with a clear instruction from Conte – to score.Bergwijn, who has been subject of a bid from Ajax in the January transfer window, duly obliged, firing home from close range...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leicester vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Leicester City face Tottenham Hotspur tonight in the Premier League as both sides look to get back on track following a number of fixture postponements. Tonight’s match was originally scheduled to be played in December but was called off due to a number of Covid-19 cases in the Leicester squad. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Brentford host Manchester UnitedLeicester then had three other matches postponed, including Saturday’s trip to Burnley, and have not played a Premier League match since 28 December. Brendan Rodgers side sit 10th in the table while Spurs lie in sixth, but with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Can goal-shy Wolves claim European place through their exemplary defensive record?

Saturday, 3pm matches don’t always feature teams in the spotlight, those creating the biggest stories, so it’s a change of pace this weekend. Newcastle - and all the money and mayhem that comes with them right now - are in action at the same time as Manchester United host West Ham, both those sides fighting it out for a Champions League or Europa League spot.And so are Wolverhampton Wanderers.Bruno Lage’s side haven’t yet taken too much focus in the wider Premier League picture, but perhaps they are about to. They have won only one fewer than Man United, lost only...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford vs Manchester United prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out?

Brentford and Manchester United meet for the first time in the Premier League in a rearranged clash at the Brentford Community Stadium.One of a number of fixtures to have been postponed in mid-December, Brentford host Ralf Rangnick’s side after a recent drop in form that has seen the London club slip to 14th in their debut Premier League campaign.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Brentford host Manchester UnitedThe visitors could be boosted by the return of a number of key players who missed their draw with Aston Villa, and know that an uptick in form is a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit warning for Man Utd

What the papers sayCristiano Ronaldo could be set to leave Manchester United after just one season back at Old Trafford. The Sun reports Ronaldo’s representatives have told the club that failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League would prompt the 36-year-old to look for an exit.The same paper writes that Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga is a target for AC Milan. Spurs would reportedly be willing to sell the 22-year-old for £21million, but the Serie A title challengers are said to prefer a loan deal.Arsenal have received a loan offer for former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
113K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy