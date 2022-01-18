ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Raducanu, Murray, Evans and Watson advance – day two at the Australian Open

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Emma Raducanu made an impressive return to the big stage as she powered into the second round of the Australian Open with a convincing win over Sloane Stephens.

The 19-year-old may have found wins hard to come by of late but, a second-set wobble aside, she evoked memories of her US Open success as she eased to a 6-0 2-6 6-1 victory.

On a busy day for British players, former world number one and three-time grand slam champion Andy Murray also went through after battling to a five-set win over 21st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Dan Evans, the 24th seed, joined him in the next round after confidently seeing off David Goffin in straight sets but qualifier Liam Broady went down to home favourite Nick Kyrgios. Heather Watson was triumphant but qualifier Harriet Dart won just three games as she lost to seventh-seeded Pole Iga Swiatek.

Daniil Medvedev, the leading men’s seed in the absence of Novak Djokovic, is safely through along with Andrey Rublev and Stefanos Tsitsipas, as are leading women’s contenders Aryna Sabalenka and Garbine Muguruza.

Picture of the day

Ever the showman, Kyrgios attempted some trick shots on his way to victory over Broady (Andy Brownbill/AP) (AP)

Quote of the day

Everyone is telling me, 'Oh you'll really enjoy it, it's going to be amazing'. But I thought it was absolutely awful.

Broady admits he faced a challenge playing Kyrgios in a raucous atmosphere on the John Cain Arena, with even the Australian saying “it was a zoo out there”.

Stat of the day

Moments to forget

Basilashvili had some fine moments in his near four-hour battle with Murray, but mis-hitting a serve over his opponent’s head into the crowd was not one of them.

Serena Williams may not be competing in Melbourne this year but tennis remains firmly on the family’s mind with husband Alexis Ohanian tweeting a video of their four-year-old daughter Olympia honing her backhand.

Women: Angelique Kerber (16), Petra Kvitova (20), Leylah Fernandez (23)Men: Nikoloz Basilashvili (21), Ugo Humbert (29)

Ashleigh Barty headlines Wednesday’s action for the home fans (Hamish Blair/AP) (AP)

Women’s top seed Ashleigh Barty will be the star attraction for the home crowd as she takes on qualifier Lucia Bronzetti on Wednesday. Men’s third seed Alexander Zverev is also likely to face a partisan atmosphere as he comes up against Australian John Millman, the world number 80. Rafael Nadal also returns to court to play Yannick Hanfmann while defending women’s champion Naomi Osaka faces world number 54 Madison Brengle and Olympic champion Belinda Bencic tackles on in-form Amanda Anisimova.

