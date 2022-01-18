ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Highway Patrol warns drivers of hazardous roads after fatal accident

By Lane Ball
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Travel in southern Ohio and northeast Kentucky is still dicey after Sunday night’s snowstorm. If you were traveling the roads during that time, you may have experienced some slick spots or even unintentionally left the roadway.

We spoke with the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), and they tell us from Noon on Sunday to Monday afternoon, 25 crashes were reported in the southern part of the state. Among these, one person was killed and three others were injured.

This number just represents the accidents they responded to. OSHP says the number could be much higher.

Roads across the tri-state are still hazardous due to ice. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

As of Monday night, road conditions improved, but travel still remains treacherous. We spoke with some drivers who have been traveling since this snowstorm started and they say while the conditions aren’t the same there are still some hazards to look out for.

It’s really icy. I haven’t seen this much ice since maybe Michigan. Pretty icy up there in Lansing.

Ryan Sullivan, Michigan resident

Sergeant Steven Dunn with OSHP says they’ve seen several drivers slide off the roads. He also says now this is not an issue of keeping the roads clear.

While ODOT and our county and township representatives did a great job getting the roads scraped and salted in an expeditious manner, you’re still going to run into patches of ice and poor traction here and there.

Sgt. Steven Dunn, OSHP

Ohio Department of Transportation crews are still out making sure the roads stay clear, but officials are encouraging anyone who has to option to stay home during this type of weather.

