DivInc announces Champions of Change nominees who help make Austin more equitable

Since 1993, Slack Davis Sanger attorneys have dedicated their careers to helping individuals and their families who have experienced accidents that resulted in catastrophic injuries or death. With Texas-based offices in Austin, Dallas and Fort Worth, Slack Davis Sanger has been serving clients nationally and internationally for over three decades, with a combined experience of more than 250 years. The firm’s practice areas include aviation accidents, aircraft product liability cases, aviation business issues; auto, bus, and truck accidents, as well as vehicle defects; workplace injuries such as oilfield and construction site incidents; whistleblower and class-action matters, and other catastrophic personal injury and death cases. When you retain Slack Davis Sanger for services, you are treated like family. And when the storms get rough, family is who you need by your side.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO