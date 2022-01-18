ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Man arrested after 17-hour SWAT standoff at Gwinnett apartment complex

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dhtvi_0dogsuj200
SWAT situation at Gwinnett apartment complex

Seventeen hours after Gwinnett County SWAT teams arrived at a Norcross apartment complex to negotiate with a suspected gunman, he has been arrested.

Dozens of neighbors have been allowed back into their apartments.

Officers were called to the Gwinnett Point Apartments near Interstate 85 and Beaver Ruin Road at 5:30 a.m. Monday to an unknown emergency. When they arrived, they could not get anyone to come to the door.

The suspect, later identified as Terrell Adams, called 911 a second time around 6 a.m. Officers went back to the apartment, but still could not get anyone to the door. Through their investigation, they determined the man inside may be armed, so they alerted SWAT.

Around 11 a.m., neighbors say police began evacuating them from their homes after hearing an exchange of gunfire. Police say that throughout the day, Adams sporadically fired shots at officers.

“We heard about six, seven shots. Heard officers screaming to get down. I don’t know if anyone else came out but the other guy was still inside,” neighbor Gilbert Burton said.

After nearly a full day of being shot at and negotiating with Adams, SWAT was able to safely get inside the apartment and arrest Adams just after midnight.

Adams was alone inside the apartment, but it is unclear if the apartment was his.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

'Critical missing' 11-year-old boy found safe, police say

DALLAS — Dallas police said an 11-year-old boy who was missing for two nights and last seen wearing only shorts and socks during frigid temperatures has been found safe. Traveon Michael Allen Griffin left his home in southwest Dallas early Thursday, around midnight, according to police. "He may be...
DALLAS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norcross, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Norcross, GA
County
Gwinnett County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Gwinnett County, GA
Crime & Safety
WSB Radio

Surveillance video catches deadly fight between mountain lions in a California neighborhood

BELMONT, Calif. — A terrifying scene played out on a home’s doorbell surveillance system, when two mountain lions fought until one died. Police in Belmont, California, said the camera picked up growls and roars during the fight, before eventually showing one mountain lion drag the one it had killed across the street to a neighbor’s doorstep, KTVU reported. “Makes me nervous, very nervous. A mountain lion, dragging another mountain lion. Oh my goodness,” neighbor Lisa Weidanz told KTVU.
BELMONT, CA
WSB Radio

Man dies after jumping into frozen pond to save his granddaughter

CHARLESTON, Ill. — A grandfather didn’t hesitate to jump into frozen water to save his granddaughter, losing his life in the process. Two sisters, ages 8 and 10, were walking their dogs in Charleston, Illinois, when the dogs got loose, prompting the older girl to run onto a frozen pond to get them, NBC News reported.
CHARLESTON, IL
WSB Radio

FBI: Laundrie admitted killing Gabby Petito in notebook

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — (AP) — The boyfriend of slain cross-country traveler Gabby Petito admitted killing her in a notebook discovered near his body in a Florida swamp, the FBI announced Friday. It was the first time authorities squarely pinned the blame for Petito’s death on Brian Laundrie,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
30K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy