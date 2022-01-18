Man arrested after 17-hour SWAT standoff at Gwinnett apartment complex

SWAT situation at Gwinnett apartment complex

Seventeen hours after Gwinnett County SWAT teams arrived at a Norcross apartment complex to negotiate with a suspected gunman, he has been arrested.

Dozens of neighbors have been allowed back into their apartments.

Officers were called to the Gwinnett Point Apartments near Interstate 85 and Beaver Ruin Road at 5:30 a.m. Monday to an unknown emergency. When they arrived, they could not get anyone to come to the door.

The suspect, later identified as Terrell Adams, called 911 a second time around 6 a.m. Officers went back to the apartment, but still could not get anyone to the door. Through their investigation, they determined the man inside may be armed, so they alerted SWAT.

Around 11 a.m., neighbors say police began evacuating them from their homes after hearing an exchange of gunfire. Police say that throughout the day, Adams sporadically fired shots at officers.

“We heard about six, seven shots. Heard officers screaming to get down. I don’t know if anyone else came out but the other guy was still inside,” neighbor Gilbert Burton said.

After nearly a full day of being shot at and negotiating with Adams, SWAT was able to safely get inside the apartment and arrest Adams just after midnight.

Adams was alone inside the apartment, but it is unclear if the apartment was his.

