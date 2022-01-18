ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hungry for the Wolf Moon

BBC
 3 days ago

www.bbc.co.uk

Space.com

Full Wolf Moon, the first full moon of 2022, rises tonight

The first full moon of 2022 rises tonight (Jan. 17) alongside the Martin Luther King holiday in the United States and you can expect a dazzling (if chilly) view of Earth's neighbor, weather permitting. The January full moon, also known as the full Wolf Moon, reaches its peak tonight at...
ASTRONOMY
CBS Miami

Full ‘Wolf Moon’ Happening On A Chilly Night In South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The first full moon of 2022 known as the Wolf Moon rises tonight, Monday, January 17th at 6:48 pm EST. Peak illumination of the Wolf Moon will be at 6:51 pm EST. Full Wolf Moon happens Monday night, January 17th, 2022. (CBS4) Chilly weather conditions will take over South Florida this Monday night as the temperatures dip into the 50s tonight and the upper 40s by Tuesday morning. And we can expect a big, beautiful, and glowing moon lighting up the night since it will be mostly clear and dry. Getting chilly Monday night, expect upper 40s in a few cities in...
FLORIDA STATE
KSAT 12

Wolf Moon will light up night sky tonight

SAN ANTONIO – Did you know that full moons have names that were bestowed on them based on both Native American and ancient cultures?. According to National Geographic, ancient cultures would give each full moon a different name based on the behavior of the plants, animals or weather during that month.
ASTRONOMY
BBC

In pictures: Wolf Moon snapped in skies over Scotland

Clear skies over Scotland have treated most parts of the country to spectacular views of the first full Moon of 2022. There is a different traditional name for them every month and in January it is known as the Wolf Moon. It is thought to refer to the time when...
WORLD
BBC

In pictures: Stunning Wolf Moon dazzles around the world

Skywatchers around the world have been treated to the first full Moon of 2022. Each month, the full Moon has a different traditional name. January's Wolf Moon is thought to refer to the time of year when wolves are more vocal, ahead of the February breeding season.
ASTRONOMY
outdoors.org

20s/30s Full Wolf Moon hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join the Narragansett young members on a moonlit hike through Parker Audubon Nature Preserve. Only 35 minutes from Providence, it offers deep woods, lots of wildlife, decent elevation, and multiple streams. The loop is roughly 7 miles long, participants must bring: Headlamp Good boots Spikes (if snow) Water Limited to 9 participants. Afterwards, hikers are welcome to gather at nearby Tavern on the Hill for food. Meeting location details will be given upon confirmation of registration.
HOBBIES
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KKTV

Tuesday evening offers one more chance to view full ‘wolf moon’!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Those looking at the sky early Monday evening were in for a treat!. Huge and pink-hued, the year’s first full moon was at its peak at 4:51 p.m. Jupiter and Saturn were also visible Monday night, according to NASA. January’s full moon goes by...
ASTRONOMY
BBC

Wolf Moon captured above the East Midlands

The first full Moon of 2022, known as the Wolf Moon, provided photographers with some beautiful pictures. The National Space Centre in Leicester said January's full Moon was given this name after the "howling of hungry wolves". East Midlands photographers, who managed to avoid any hungry wolves, have been sharing...
ASTRONOMY
KCRG.com

TV9 viewer photos of Monday night's Wolf Moon

More than 1,800 Iowa restaurants qualified for pandemic aid money, but got nothing. The Iowa Restaurant Association says more than 1,800 restaurants qualified for money from Congress' Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but got nothing. Updated: 1 hours ago. People often associate citrus fruits with the tropics and summer, but citrus is...
RESTAURANTS
NBC Los Angeles

Great Wolf Lodge Celebrates the Wolf Moon With a Sale

Book on 1/17 for stays from Jan. 17 through May 26, 2022. MOONING OVER THE MOON? It's so easy to love our lunar satellite, whatever phase it happens to be moving through. We find the moon's sliver-thin crescents sensational, we like its happy half-way-there appearance, and the fabulous full moon? It's our favorite moment of the ancient cycle, a time of reflection and introspection, and, yes, celebration, too, for soaking up all of that pretty, ultra-soft nighttime light is one of the many pleasures of basking in the ethereal beams reflecting off our nearest space neighbor. But sometimes moon-inspired marvels have a way of popping up down here on terra firma, all to give life a little magic, a bit of fun, and something sweet to anticipate. And to pay homage to the Wolf Moon, the first full moon of the calendar?
LIFESTYLE
Science Focus

Howling at the Moon: The impressive Wolf Moon in pictures

2022 is up and running, and now celebrates its first full Moon of the year. Known as the ‘Wolf Moon’, the name comes from Native North Americans who associated January with an increase in the frequency of wolves howling. It is also known as the ‘Ice Moon’, ‘Candles Moon’ and ‘Old Moon’ depending on where you live.
ASTRONOMY
cw39.com

‘Wolf Moon Watch’ in effect this evening

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The first full moon of the year is known as the “Wolf Moon” peaked last night but you can still check it out. To continue viewing it, turn your gaze to the northeastern part of the sky, it is going to be hard to miss!
HOUSTON, TX
d1softballnews.com

Full Moon of the Wolf is the first of 2022, when and how to admire it

The full moon of the wolf is the first of 2022, when and how to admire it. All useful information. All with their eyes turned to the sky, tonight, to admire the first full moon of 2022: the Wolf Moon. The sky will be sufficiently clear in most of Italy, except for some areas in the Center South and North East, where there will be banks of mist or clouds. Elsewhere, however, we will have optimal conditions to admire the full moon.
ASTRONOMY
10 Tampa Bay

The 'Wolf Moon' rises Monday night, so what is it?

TAMPA, Fla. — Monday night, the "Wolf Moon" will light up the sky. This moon is a little different from any other that we'll see this year. This January lunar display got its name because wolves were most likely to be howling at the moon during this time of the year.
ASTRONOMY
BBC

Wolf Moon rises across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

Photographers have been sharing their photos of the Wolf Moon. BBC Weather Watchers captured the lunar spectacle across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire. Photographers have been sharing their photos of the first full moon of 2022 - the Wolf Moon. BBC Weather Watchers captured the celestial event in the skies above Yorkshire...
ASTRONOMY

