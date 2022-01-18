ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Every Time I Die, RIP – a transcendent, trailblazing, cathartic band till the very end

By Andrew Sacher
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday night brought the heartbreaking news that Every Time I Die have broken up after 23 years as a band. It's news that understandably shocked and saddened the punk, metal, and hardcore communities for multiple reasons. It's only been three months since ETID released their ninth album Radical, one of the...

