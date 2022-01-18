Fans can go back to Knights’, Eagles’ games; only one school in remote learning this week

ELIZABETHTOWN — Three schools in remote learning are back in person today, and restrictions on high school athletics events have been lifted.

Bladen County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jason Atkinson, in an email to the Bladen Journal, shared the news. Elizabethtown Primary School, the district said Monday, is in remote learning this week “due to the availability of staff as a result of COVID-19 cases and exposures.” Devices or packets can be picked up by parents at the school on Tuesday from noon to 3 p.m.

West Bladen and East Bladen high schools, and Bladen Lakes Primary School used remote learning last week.

Fans are allowed back at basketball games for the Knights and Eagles programs this week. Last week, the number of people allowed in was restricted. All people entering the facilities of Bladen County Schools do have to adhere to the face covering policy enacted last week by the Board of Education.

This week, East Bladen hosts Midway tonight and Red Springs — varsity boys is postponed due to COVID-19 protocols — on Thursday, and visit Clinton on Friday. West Bladen hosts Clinton tonight and St. Pauls on Thursday. East Bladen and West Bladen play at West Bladen next week on Monday.

Last Tuesday’s report from the state Department of Health and Human Services listed West Bladen and Bladenboro Primary on the cluster list. The outbreak list included Bladen East Health and Rehab, Elizabethtown Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center and the Bladen County Detention Center. A new list is due this afternoon.

The state defines clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools, and outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings. Numbers are cumulative from varying points and do not indicate active.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.