ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, NC

Fans can go back to Knights’, Eagles’ games; only one school in remote learning this week

By Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vJ9y7_0dogsYVA00

ELIZABETHTOWN — Three schools in remote learning are back in person today, and restrictions on high school athletics events have been lifted.

Bladen County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jason Atkinson, in an email to the Bladen Journal, shared the news. Elizabethtown Primary School, the district said Monday, is in remote learning this week “due to the availability of staff as a result of COVID-19 cases and exposures.” Devices or packets can be picked up by parents at the school on Tuesday from noon to 3 p.m.

West Bladen and East Bladen high schools, and Bladen Lakes Primary School used remote learning last week.

Fans are allowed back at basketball games for the Knights and Eagles programs this week. Last week, the number of people allowed in was restricted. All people entering the facilities of Bladen County Schools do have to adhere to the face covering policy enacted last week by the Board of Education.

This week, East Bladen hosts Midway tonight and Red Springs — varsity boys is postponed due to COVID-19 protocols — on Thursday, and visit Clinton on Friday. West Bladen hosts Clinton tonight and St. Pauls on Thursday. East Bladen and West Bladen play at West Bladen next week on Monday.

Last Tuesday’s report from the state Department of Health and Human Services listed West Bladen and Bladenboro Primary on the cluster list. The outbreak list included Bladen East Health and Rehab, Elizabethtown Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center and the Bladen County Detention Center. A new list is due this afternoon.

The state defines clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools, and outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings. Numbers are cumulative from varying points and do not indicate active.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Bladen Journal

Lady Eagles rout Red Springs

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen defeated Red Springs 83-43 on Thursday evening in SAC-7 girls high school basketball. The Lady Eagles won their second straight, rose to 4-1 in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference, and 15-1 overall. Friday’s game at Clinton was postponed and the next outing is Monday at West Bladen.
RED SPRINGS, NC
Bladen Journal

Knights tumble in home test

BLADENBORO — West Bladen fell to St. Pauls 64-45 on Thursday evening in SAC-7 boys high school basketball. The Knights are 1-4 in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference, 8-8 overall and the host to rival East Bladen on Monday. Leading scorers for the home team were junior Gary Parker...
BLADENBORO, NC
Bladen Journal

East Bladen routs Midway

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen defeated Midway 68-34 in SAC-7 boys high school basketball on Tuesday evening. The Eagles are 2-0 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference, 7-4 overall, and the guest of West Bladen on Monday. Friday’s game at Clinton was postponed because of the threat of bad weather. A game Thursday at home against Red Springs has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

West Bladen decks Clinton

BLADENBORO — West Bladen has ended a four-game skid, beating Clinton 64-41 on Tuesday night in SAC-7 boys high school basketball. The Knights are 1-3 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference, 8-7 overall and host St. Pauls on Thursday, weather permitting. The win leveled the 11th-year record of head coach Travis Pait at 130-130; he’s 172-192 overall in 15 seasons.
CLINTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elizabethtown, NC
Sports
City
Elizabethtown, NC
County
Bladen County, NC
Elizabethtown, NC
Education
City
Red Springs, NC
Bladen County, NC
Sports
Bladen County, NC
Education
Bladen Journal

Lady Knights end 4-game skid

BLADENBORO — West Bladen has ended a four-game losing streak, topping Clinton 52-28 on Tuesday night in SAC-7 girls high school basketball. The Lady Knights are 1-4 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference, 8-6 overall, and home to face East Bladen on Monday. Leading scorers for the victors were sophomore...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
412K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy