Environment

Snow storm continues to hit North America

BBC
 3 days ago

CBS Baltimore

Weather Whiplash: Winter Weather Still Threatens Road Conditions

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Parts of Maryland woke up to snow Thursday morning. The forecast was enough of a concern that some school districts had to cancel classes. “My kids are home right now,” Anthonia Ogbuka of Baltimore County told WJZ reporter Ava-joye Burnett. “I received a call around 7:14 this morning that the schools are closed.” A few hours into the day, the weather started to shift. Snowfall in localities like Carroll and Baltimore counties ended before noon and the sun appeared, but temperatures also started to fall. “Here we go again, welcome to Maryland,” Bryan Griffith of Carroll County said, referring...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
The Independent

UK weather: Parts of Britain could face snow within weeks after waking up to ‘coldest night of the year’

The UK could see snow in just weeks according to the latest forecasts as Brits woke up to -7C cold and frost on Friday morning. The Met Office’s long-term forecast predicts we could see some flurries of snow in parts of the UK as early as the first week of February - just two weeks from now.British Weather Service meteorologist Jim Dale said that as we progress toward the cold parts of the end of the year, higher pressure pulling away south and west, allowing a north-easterly air stream to come in could lead to snow events. The Met...
ENVIRONMENT

