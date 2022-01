Today marks the day for an out-of-this-world event: According to CBS News, an asteroid, officially named 7482 (1994 PC1), is passing by Earth in extremely close proximity. The object is large in size, too, as it measures at one kilometer (3,280 feet) in height, which is nearly 564 feet taller than the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa located in Dubai. And per research by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the asteroid is set to come within 1,231,184 miles, which will be the nearest an asteroid has been to Earth since January 17, 1933, since one was predicted to be within 700,000 miles of our planet.

ASTRONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO